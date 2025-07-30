France, Saudi Arabia seek support for UN plan to create Palestinian state

France and Saudi Arabia have urged countries at the United Nations to support a new political plan that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and sets out concrete steps toward creating a Palestinian state.

The seven-page declaration was the main outcome of a two-day conference in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, that ended late Tuesday.

The talks brought together representatives from 125 countries, though the United States and Israel chose not to attend.

At the close of the conference, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on governments to formally endorse the document before the current UN General Assembly session ends in September.

He said the plan outlines “tangible, timebound and irreversible steps” toward peace, beginning with an end to the war in Gaza.

Roadmap for peace

The declaration calls for a political solution based on two states, the economic viability of a future Palestinian state, and the reconstruction of Gaza. It also proposes the deployment of a temporary international stabilisation force in the territory.

France and 14 other countries signed an attached document known as the “New York Appeal”. It is intended to build momentum ahead of the General Assembly in September. Canada and Portugal also signed the appeal, although they have not yet recognised a Palestinian state.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Israel's position was making peace impossible.

“The Netanyahu government's rejection of a two-state solution is wrong! A moral wrong and a strategic mistake. It harms the interests of the Israeli people and closes the only path to lasting peace,” said Lammy.

He added that the UK was ready to recognise a Palestinian state as early as September if Israel does not end its military campaign in Gaza.

France welcomed the statement, saying it hoped to build diplomatic momentum around formal recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Arab states condemn Hamas

The final declaration also includes rare language from Arab countries. Seventeen Arab states – including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt – condemned the 7 October Hamas attacks and called for the group to disarm and be excluded from any political role.

They also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and full humanitarian access to Gaza. Their governments said they were open to normalising relations with Israel, but only if this went hand in hand with the creation of a Palestinian state.

The declaration also stresses the importance of integrating Israel into the Middle East region and supporting long-term political stability through demilitarisation and economic support.

While no immediate measures were adopted, speakers said it was urgent to act.

The final declaration argues that it is now “crucial to defend a political solution that includes an Israeli state and a Palestinian state living side by side”, the document said.