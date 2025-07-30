ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi soars in 2025, records 40.7% gain against US dollar

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
Economy & Investments Cedi soars in 2025, records 40.7% gain against US dollar
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has posted its strongest performance in years, gaining significant ground against major foreign currencies in the first seven months of 2025.

Data from the Bank of Ghana’s latest Summary of Economic and Financial Statistics show that the cedi appreciated by an impressive 40.7% against the US dollar, marking a dramatic turnaround for a currency that had been under pressure in recent years.

By the end of July, the cedi was trading at GH¢10.45 to the dollar on the interbank market, a sharp recovery from the GH¢15 range where it started the year. The most notable surge came in May, when the currency appreciated by 43% month-on-month, followed by a 42.6% gain in June, signalling sustained momentum through the second quarter.

The cedi’s resurgence extended beyond the US dollar. It gained 25.6% and 24.2% against the euro in June and July, respectively, trading at GH¢12.11 and GH¢12.25 during those months. Against the British pound, the cedi appreciated by 30.3% in June and 31.2% in July, with the exchange rate now standing at GH¢14.02.

In recent weeks, the cedi has largely held its ground. It closed trading on the interbank market at GH¢10.48 to the dollar, reflecting only a slight 0.47% depreciation over the past two weeks. On the retail market, the currency is averaging GH¢12.00 to the dollar.

Since the start of the year, the cedi has appreciated by 29.38% against the greenback, continuing a strong upward trajectory that government officials say is a reflection of strengthened economic fundamentals.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, speaking during the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review, credited the currency’s resurgence to increased export revenues, improved fiscal discipline, and growing investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

He noted that the cedi’s stability is already feeding into broader macroeconomic gains, including stabilised prices and lower inflation for some imported goods.

“The appreciation of the cedi is not only a financial indicator — it is a sign that our economy is getting back on track,” Dr. Forson said. “We are committed to sustaining these gains and driving forward an agenda of growth and stability.”

With inflation slowing and foreign reserves improving, the cedi’s rebound is widely seen as one of the clearest signals yet that Ghana’s economy may be emerging from its recent turbulence. The challenge now, analysts say, is ensuring the currency’s stability is sustained and backed by structural reforms that will withstand future external shocks.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

40 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Era of unregulated, uncontrolled road contracts far gone – Roads Minister

50 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Cabinet has approved reintroduction of road, bridge tolls with modern system — A...

1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande Akwatia by-election: NPP has imposed, decorated their candidate as if they're ou...

1 hour ago

Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu

1 hour ago

High Court rejects adjournment plea in Adu Boahen trial High Court rejects adjournment plea in Adu Boahen trial

1 hour ago

Ghana’s public debt drops by GH¢139 Billion, but external liabilities remain a risk Ghana’s public debt drops by GH¢139 Billion, but external liabilities remain a r...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu NPP is being irresponsible in opposition, should be there for a long time — Solo...

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC running 'Kwashiorkor' gov’t under guise of a lean one — Miracles Aboagye

1 hour ago

Health Ministry clears salaries for 321 pharmacist interns, assures rotation nurses and allied health interns Health Ministry clears salaries for 321 pharmacist interns, assures rotation nur...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line