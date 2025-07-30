ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: NPP has imposed, decorated their candidate as if they're outdooring a chief; NDC will win – Gbande

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has declared that his party is poised for victory in the upcoming Akwatia by-election, grounded in what he describes as the NDC’s commitment to internal democracy, competent leadership, and people-centered governance.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Tuesday, July 29, Gbande took direct aim at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of subverting democratic processes in favour of imposition.

“Even in the Akwatia constituency, all is not well with the NPP,” he said. “They have gone in there and decorated a particular candidate as if that is how they outdoor chiefs—imposing on the party. We will not go through that line.”

Gbande sharply contrasted the NDC’s approach to that of its rival party, describing the NDC as a disciplined, grounded political organisation that values openness and merit in leadership selection.

“We believe that, for all intents and purposes, we are going to win the Akwatia election on the basis of quality politicking, good governance, and our track record,” he said confidently.

He also underscored the importance of fair internal competition, stating that the party would not circumvent its democratic principles for political expediency. Instead, he argued, the best way to select a candidate was to open the process to all interested aspirants and allow delegates to decide.

“That is why we believe the only way to arrive at the candidate suitable for the by-election is to allow each and everyone an opportunity to contest, so that internally, the party will decide,” Gbande added.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the NPP’s reported selection of Solomon Kwame Asumadu as its candidate for the by-election. Critics within and outside the party have accused the leadership of bypassing a primary in favour of consensus, a move some see as undemocratic.

But Evans Nimako, Director of Elections for the NPP, has rejected those claims, insisting that Asumadu’s selection was based on broad stakeholder consultations and not an imposition on the constituency.

Nonetheless, the political battle for Akwatia appears to be intensifying, with both parties positioning themselves as champions of democratic legitimacy. For Gbande and the NDC, the message is clear: their path to victory lies not in shortcuts, but in accountability to the party's grassroots and respect for the will of the people.

Comments

Nana K Duah | 7/30/2025 2:29:14 PM

Is that your piece of cake Agya ? You should rather focus on selecting your own candidate for forget about that of the other party: as long as their approach doesn't break any of the existing electoral laws of the Land.

