Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu

The Central North Regional Police Command has intercepted 90 bags of cocoa beans allegedly being smuggled, on the Assin Dompim-Adukrom Road in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

Briefing the media, DCOP Abraham Acquaye said the Police acted on intelligence and ambushed the vehicle on the Assin Dompim-Adukrom road in the early hours of Sunday, around 01:00 hours.

He said the police spotted a Hyundai Mighty Gold Truck with registration number GE-9775-24 and the signalled the driver to stop but he failed and sped off.

The Police then gave the vehicle a hot chase, but the driver abandoned the vehicle and its content and absconded.

DCOP Acquaye said the cocoa beans were found concealed in fertiliser sacks beneath bags of charcoal, upon a search.

The vehicle has been impounded and the Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) notified for further action.

Efforts are underway to track the driver and apprehend the suspects behind the smuggled cocoa beans, DCOP Acquaye said.

He commended the team for their bravery, swift response and professionalism with which the suspected smuggled cocoa beans were successfully intercepted.

GNA