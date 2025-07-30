ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu

  Wed, 30 Jul 2025
Crime & Punishment Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu
WED, 30 JUL 2025

The Central North Regional Police Command has intercepted 90 bags of cocoa beans allegedly being smuggled, on the Assin Dompim-Adukrom Road in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

Briefing the media, DCOP Abraham Acquaye said the Police acted on intelligence and ambushed the vehicle on the Assin Dompim-Adukrom road in the early hours of Sunday, around 01:00 hours.

He said the police spotted a Hyundai Mighty Gold Truck with registration number GE-9775-24 and the signalled the driver to stop but he failed and sped off.

The Police then gave the vehicle a hot chase, but the driver abandoned the vehicle and its content and absconded.

DCOP Acquaye said the cocoa beans were found concealed in fertiliser sacks beneath bags of charcoal, upon a search.

The vehicle has been impounded and the Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) notified for further action.

Efforts are underway to track the driver and apprehend the suspects behind the smuggled cocoa beans, DCOP Acquaye said.

He commended the team for their bravery, swift response and professionalism with which the suspected smuggled cocoa beans were successfully intercepted.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

William Ato Essien Court of Appeal grants GH¢10 Million bail to Ato Essien on health grounds pendin...

40 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Era of unregulated, uncontrolled road contracts far gone – Roads Minister

50 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Cabinet has approved reintroduction of road, bridge tolls with modern system — A...

1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande Akwatia by-election: NPP has imposed, decorated their candidate as if they're ou...

1 hour ago

Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu Police intercept 90 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Assin Fosu

1 hour ago

High Court rejects adjournment plea in Adu Boahen trial High Court rejects adjournment plea in Adu Boahen trial

1 hour ago

Ghana’s public debt drops by GH¢139 Billion, but external liabilities remain a risk Ghana’s public debt drops by GH¢139 Billion, but external liabilities remain a r...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu NPP is being irresponsible in opposition, should be there for a long time — Solo...

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC running 'Kwashiorkor' gov’t under guise of a lean one — Miracles Aboagye

1 hour ago

Health Ministry clears salaries for 321 pharmacist interns, assures rotation nurses and allied health interns Health Ministry clears salaries for 321 pharmacist interns, assures rotation nur...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line