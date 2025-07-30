High Court rejects adjournment plea in Adu Boahen trial

An Accra High Court has dismissed a request for adjournment by counsel for Mildred Donkor, third accused in the trial of Kwabena Adu Boahen and two others.

Mr. Nutifafa Nutsukpui, newly appointed counsel for Donkor, had asked for an adjournment to familiarise himself with the case files.

He told the court that considering the nature of the charges against the accused and the others to the extent that there was a charge of conspiracy, “we believe that it would be prudent to at least see what processes have been filed in the matter.”

“It would be our prayer that we would be afforded the opportunity to see copies of the pending applications and any response that the Attorney General may have delivered,” he said

Mr. Nutsukpui explained that the accused had left her office around 1800 hours on July 28, 2025, and brought only some documents, excluding the application.

“We do not even know if they are all the documents and do not have the time to apply for the certified copies to apprise ourselves,” he added.

Dr Justice Srem-sai, Deputy Attorney-General, opposed the request, arguing that Mr. Nutsukpui's appearance in court indicated proper engagement had already occurred.

“Because they know that at the Bar unless you are properly informed nagged you do not appear in court,” he said.

Dr Srem-said added that suspending proceedings on grounds of engagement delay was unfounded, especially as the accused had been given sufficient time by the court.

Presiding Judge Justice John Nyante Nyadu ruled that Donkor had ample time to secure legal representation and was expected to have briefed her counsel fully.

He stated that an adjournment would only be considered for an illiterate defendant, but given Donkor's literacy and awareness of the scheduled hearing, she should have taken steps to prepare her lawyer.

Donkor, along with Mr. Adu Boahen, his wife, and one other, faces 11 charges including stealing, laundering GH¢49.1 million in State funds, conspiracy, causing financial loss to the State, and abuse of public office.

All accused have pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned to July 31, 2025, for further hearing.

GNA