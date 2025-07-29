ModernGhana logo
We must restore our moral compass – Kwabena Agyepong tells politicians

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has issued a passionate call for a national reset—urging both his party and the wider Ghanaian political class to return to the founding principles of honesty, humility, and public service.

Speaking in a candid interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Agyepong delivered a scathing assessment of the moral decay in Ghana’s political culture and warned of the long-term consequences if the country fails to change course.

“We need to restore the moral compass of our politics,” he declared. “If we don’t go back to the core values that brought us this far, the people’s trust in politics will continue to erode.”

Agyepong, a seasoned political figure and former presidential hopeful, lamented the growing dominance of materialism and wealth accumulation in public service, arguing that it undermines the very essence of leadership.

“We’ve let money rule us as a people,” he said. “Many are living beyond their means, and that’s a serious concern for us as a country.”

Drawing from his personal journey, Agyepong spoke of hardship and perseverance, using his own experiences as a lens through which to advocate for a new generation of leaders grounded in empathy and responsibility.

“I’ve been in tough situations, and I know what it means to struggle,” he said. “That’s why I believe it’s time for a new kind of Ghanaian politician—one who serves, not one who exploits.”

His message comes at a time of growing public disillusionment with political leadership, and his words serve as both a reflection on the country’s current state and a call to action for leaders who still believe in the power of principle over profit.

