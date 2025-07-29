Kennedy Agyapong officially declares bid for NPP flagbearer race ahead of 2028 elections

Outspoken businessman and former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries as the race to lead the party into the 2028 general election begins to take shape.

The declaration comes on the heels of the party’s announcement opening nominations for its presidential contest.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 29, Mr. Agyapong made his intentions clear: “Now that nominations have been opened, I will be contesting for the New Patriotic Party’s 2028 Presidential Primaries.”

He acknowledged what he described as overwhelming encouragement from grassroots supporters, professionals, MPs, and youth groups across the country. According to him, some have even pledged financial backing to support his nomination bid.

Framing his candidacy as a movement beyond personal ambition, Mr. Agyapong promised to unite the country and deliver principled leadership rooted in fairness and purpose.

“This is not just my journey, it is our collective mission. Together, we will rise above partisanship, unite across regions, and build a Ghana where every citizen, young or old, rich or poor, has a fair shot at success. I am ready to listen to you and to lead with integrity and purpose. Let us move forward together.”

Agyapong’s re-entry into the presidential race sets the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested NPP primary, with party loyalists closely watching how his populist message and uncompromising persona will shape the narrative ahead of the 2028 polls.