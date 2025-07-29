ModernGhana logo
Godfred Dame demands proof of GHS10 million Beige Capital settlement claim by Dr. Ayine

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has openly challenged his successor, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to substantiate claims that lawyers representing Beige Capital offered him a GHS10 million settlement shortly after he took office.

Dr. Ayine, speaking during a government sectoral update on Monday, July 28, alleged that he rejected a settlement proposal from legal representatives of Beige Capital, insisting that his decision was rooted in “justice and personal integrity.” According to him, the offer was part of discussions linked to the fallout from the financial sector clean-up initiated under the previous administration.

But Mr. Dame, in a fiery rebuttal issued on Tuesday, July 29, dismissed the claim as unsubstantiated and demanded immediate proof.

“I ask, under what circumstances does Dr. Ayine claim that counsel for the accused in the Beige Bank case offered him GHC10Million? I assert that there is no record of this. I challenge Dr. Ayine to produce the receipt of such a proposal and his official response. Was it a proposal to Ayine in his private capacity?” Dame asked.

The former Attorney General’s counter comes as debate intensifies over Dr. Ayine’s handling of legacy prosecutions tied to the banking collapse. Ayine recently triggered further controversy by filing a nolle prosequi in the criminal trial of Unibank founder Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, citing the State’s progress in asset recovery and what he described as legal and procedural challenges.

Dame, however, remains unconvinced by his successor’s explanation, accusing him of jeopardising the Beige Bank case. He argued that under Dr. Ayine’s watch, the State lost an appeal against a “no case” ruling in favour of the accused—a decision Dame believes should have been vigorously challenged at the Supreme Court.

“Alarmingly, instead of exploring means of challenging the correctness of the decision of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court, Dr. Ayine seems very satisfied with the development and has already made comments suggestive of a disinclination to appeal,” Dame stated.

The bitter back-and-forth between the two men highlights growing divisions over how prosecutions stemming from the financial sector crisis are being handled. While Ayine maintains he is acting in the national interest, Dame accuses him of undermining accountability and allowing high-profile suspects to escape justice.

As public attention grows around the financial clean-up cases, the dispute between the current and former Attorneys General adds a new layer of political and legal intrigue to an already sensitive issue.

