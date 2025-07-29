ModernGhana logo
50-year-old illegal miner dies after falling into abandoned pit at Mpasatia

By Bismark Appiah Kubi II Contributor
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

A 50-year-old woman, identified as Auntie Akos, has died after accidentally falling into an abandoned mining pit while engaging in illegal mining activities at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2025.

According to local sources, the victim was conducting her routine illegal mining operations when she slipped and became trapped in the pit. She remained stuck for some time until fellow illegal miners discovered her and pulled her out.

She was rushed to the Frimpong Boateng Clinic at Toase but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Her body has been deposited at the Toase mortuary for preservation, pending an autopsy.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with illegal mining, particularly the numerous abandoned pits that continue to pose a serious threat to lives in mining communities.

