Cedi ends July 29 at GHS12.10 on forex market, GHS10.49 on interbank market

The Ghanaian cedi experienced a slight depreciation in value against the US dollar on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.51 and a selling rate of GHS11.03.

At forex bureaus, the cedi was trading at GHS11.80 for dollar purchases and GHS12.10 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi was trading at GHS10.47 for buying and GHS10.49 for selling.

For the British pound, the average bureau rate stood at GHS13.89 for buying and GHS14.71 for selling.

The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound was GHS14.05.

The euro was also trading at GHS12.08 for buying and GHS12.78 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stood at GHS12.18.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex offered dollar rates of GHS10.45 and GHS10.46 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex were offering GHS14.02 and GHS14.04 respectively.

Afriex also quoted GHS12.17 for the euro, while LemFi is offered GHS12.16 per euro.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates were GHS11.29 each.