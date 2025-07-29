ModernGhana logo
Saviour Church to hold mass burial for 16 members killed in accident

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
Saviour Church to hold mass burial for 16 members killed in accident
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The leadership of the Saviour Church of Ghana has announced plans to organise a mass burial for sixteen members of its Youth Ministry who tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Atwedie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The devastating crash occurred on Monday, July 28, 2025, around 2:30 p.m., when a vehicle transporting the church members collided head-on with a fuel tanker travelling from the opposite direction.

The victims were returning from the Church’s annual youth programme held at its national headquarters in Obogu, located in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Four other victims who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Juaso Government Hospital. Church leaders say the injured are responding well to medical care.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, July 29, the Deputy Secretary of the Saviour Church of Ghana, Mr. Kwabena Owusu, described the incident as a heartbreaking loss for the entire church community and the Obogu township.

“I’m sad to announce the death of 16 youth of Obogu who were members of the Saviour Church of Ghana. We attended a youth programme at our national headquarters, and unfortunately, one of our vehicles was involved in a fatal accident. This caused the death of our members,” he said.

Mr. Owusu added that arrangements are underway in consultation with the bereaved families to determine a date for the mass burial.

“We have arranged with the leadership of the Church to liaise with the families to set up a date to have a mass burial for all of them. Right now, four of the survivors are responding to treatment at the Juaso Government Hospital. I have been there personally, and they are responding to treatment,” he added.

The tragic incident has thrown the Obogu community into deep mourning, with families and church members reeling from the sudden loss of so many young lives.

