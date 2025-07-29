NDC must take lessons from escalating crisis in Bawku, refrain from politicisation — NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has blamed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the worsening conflict in Bawku and its surrounding communities.

The call follows a renewed wave of violence in the area, which has led to multiple killings in recent weeks, including the tragic deaths of students on Senior High School campuses, which has sparked widespread national concern.

Speaking at a press conference at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, July 29, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, accused the NDC of exploiting tribal tensions in the region during the 2024 election campaign.

“We, the New Patriotic Party, are extremely concerned about the many lives that are being lost each and every day. Innocent students are being murdered, innocent citizens are also losing their lives—not because of their own choices but simply because of where they find themselves and the tribe they belong to,” he said.

Mr. Kodua cautioned the NDC and other political actors to be measured in their language and approach to sensitive national issues.

“Indeed, this should serve as a caution to the NDC government. In politics, it is not everything that we allow propaganda and misrepresentation to lead us—especially when it comes to issues of chieftaincy, religion, existence or tribe. These are matters politicians must tread cautiously around,” he added.

He further claimed that during the 2024 elections, the NDC made divisive remarks in its bid to secure electoral victory.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you recall, prior to the 2024 elections, the NDC, in their desperate attempt to win elections, said all manner of things,” he alleged.

The NPP is calling for a national, non-partisan approach to resolving the conflict and restoring lasting peace in the troubled enclave.