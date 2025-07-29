Why Is the NPP Leadership Acting Like There's No Tomorrow? A Call for Political Renewal in Ghana

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), once known for its promise of economic stewardship and democratic values, has increasingly come under scrutiny for erratic decisions, emotionally charged posturing, and behaviors that seem driven more by desperation than deliberation. From parliamentary walkouts to tribal politics, many Ghanaians now view its leadership as sacrificing national interest for personal and party gain. Is this due to a lack of wisdom, overthinking, or an outright disregard for democratic maturity?

Let’s check out for the most troubling observations one by one.

Lack of Wisdom or Overthinking? The NPP leadership often seems trapped in reactionary politics. Either they underestimate public intelligence or overcomplicate issues that demand clarity and compassion. Wisdom would dictate temperance and reflection—but what we see instead is knee-jerk defenses, impulsive walkouts, and resistance to progressive ideas.

Protesting Wontumi’s EOCO Invitation by Sitting on the Bare Floor. This symbolic act lacked dignity and democratic sensibility. EOCO, a lawful investigative body, invited Chairman Wontumi—yet instead of allowing justice to run its course, NPP members resorted to embarrassing theatrics that insulted the rule of law they swore to uphold.

Walking Out of Parliament on National Issues. Parliament is a space for debate, accountability, and governance. Choosing to walk out—especially during critical discussions, shows disdain for the very platform they were elected to serve on. These actions erode democratic confidence and betray their constituents.

Dismissing All of President Mahama’s Achievements. Leadership demands honesty and acknowledgment of good efforts across political divides. The NPP’s blanket opposition to anything linked to former President Mahama stinks of bitterness, not patriotic pragmatism.

Party Above Country: A Deep Misalignment. From policy choices to media statements, NPP leaders often prioritize the party's image over the nation’s welfare. This narrow vision fosters division and weakens national unity.

Loot-and-Share Scandals. The recurring theme of awarding bloated contracts to politicians and their families fuels public outrage. Transparency is the bedrock of trust—but NPP’s seeming complicity in scandals undermines Ghana’s fight against corruption.

Widows of MPs as Automatic Successors. While honoring legacy is noble, automatically placing MPs' widows in leadership positions suggests nepotism, undemocratic-only thinking about party winning membership without getting the right person to stand for the country. Democracy should be grounded in merit, not emotional inheritance.

Tribal Politics and Divisive Language. Voices like Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Bawumia have often been criticized for tone and tribal appeals. Ghana deserves leaders who unify—whose language uplifts rather than fractures.

Resistance to Developmental Dialogue. Leaving parliament during briefings by competent officials like Ato Forson reveals a troubling resistance to accountability. If the NPP truly values the nation's future, it must engage with, not avoid, development conversations.

Perfectionism and Narcissism. Positioning themselves as flawless and painting opposition as wholly flawed only breeds arrogance. Real leaders admit faults, celebrate successes and evolve with the nation’s feedback.

Selective Outrage: Pepper Spray vs Assault. Covering the faults of their own while magnifying others’ errors illustrates a double standard. Justice and accountability must be consistent—not politically convenient.

Power Struggles Amid Electoral Despair. Internal rivalries and unrealistic ambitions are fracturing the party from within. The fear of losing in 2028 seems to spark infighting and unwise decisions.

Effects on Ghanaian Democracy

Loss of Respect for NPP as a once-principled party.

Trust Erosion among constituents and observers.

Dirty Party Image being cemented in national discourse.

Likely Devastating Electoral Defeat in 2028 if no reforms occur.

Perpetual Internal Conflicts weakening party cohesion.

Solutions for Redemption

Respect Parliamentary Order: Show up, engage, and uphold decorum.

Embrace Positivity in Opposition: Acknowledge good initiatives from the current government for Ghana’s sake.

Apologize Publicly for Mismanagement: Admission is the first step to healing.

Revamp Leadership Slate: Consider dropping polarizing figures like Kennedy and Bawumia for more unifying candidates like Alan Kyeremateng.

Ghana Must Win, Never A Political Party

Ghanaians deserve more than theatrics and tribalism—they deserve leadership with vision, humility, and a love for the country above all else. The NPP still has time to course-correct, rebuild trust, and offer genuine governance. But the window is closing fast.

Will they rise to the challenge, or fade into infamy?

