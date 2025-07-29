Sompa Mensah Medical Center provides free health screening at ARISE Concert 2025

The Sompa Mensah Medical Center extended free health screenings to attendees of the ARISE Concert 2025, held at the Calvary Charismatic Centre in Kumasi on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The outreach coincided with the official launch of gospel musician Minister OJ’s latest single, Adom Ahyasie, drawing a large crowd for both the musical and medical engagements.

Participants received a wide range of health checks, including screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis, vision problems, and other common health concerns.

Mary Mensah, General Manager of Sompa Mensah Medical Center, told the media that the initiative was in line with the event’s central message of renewal and well-being. “You can't truly arise without good health,” she said, urging the public to prioritize routine medical checkups just as they do entertainment.

She also encouraged other event organizers to emulate OJ Ministry by integrating health initiatives into their programmes. “Early detection allows for timely treatment and can prevent emergencies,” she emphasized.

Dr. Ebenezer Boye, Clinical Director at the facility, expressed concern about the general neglect of preventive healthcare across Africa. He underscored the connection between individual well-being and national development. “There’s a direct link between public health and national productivity,” he said. “Regular checkups help identify underlying issues before they become critical. Don’t wait until you’re sick to see a doctor.”

The free screening was one of the highlights of the concert, leaving attendees not only uplifted spiritually but also empowered to take charge of their health.