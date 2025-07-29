ModernGhana logo
NPP opens flagbearer nominations; aspirants to pay GHS100,000 for forms, GHS500,000 filing fee

TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for members seeking to contest as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2028 general elections.

A memo issued by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Tuesday, July 29, announced that nominations will be open from July 29 to August 28, 2025.

“In accordance with Article 13(1)(2) of the Constitution of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), notice is hereby given inviting applications from Members of the Party for Nomination as the Party’s Presidential Candidate to contest for the Office of President of the Republic in the 2028 general elections,” the statement said.

Interested aspirants are expected to pick up nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, after paying a non-refundable fee of GHS100,000 via banker’s draft.

In addition to the nomination fee, aspirants must pay a filing fee of GHS500,000, also by banker’s draft, to complete the process.

“The Filing Fee for the Presidential Nomination is Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS500,000) to be paid in Bankers Draft in favour of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA,” the memo added.

The party further indicated that a development fee, to be determined by the National Council, will also be charged.

The NPP’s National Congress to elect its flagbearer is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Party stalwarts who are likely to contest the race includes former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the NPP into the 2024 presidential election, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, and others.

729202573515-l5gsj7u3i1-img6904.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

