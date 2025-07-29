Bawku conflict: Every form of politicisation must be removed — Rev Ntim Fordjour

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has called for the immediate depoliticisation of the ongoing conflict in Bawku.

Recent developments in the area have seen a resurgence of violence, including the tragic killing of Senior High School students on school campuses.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, July 29, the Assin South MP warned that politicising the situation would only worsen the already fragile security landscape.

“Every form of politicisation will have to be removed. In our approach to bringing peace, there’s no benefit politically for any group to politicise this matter,” he said.

The lawmaker also urged all stakeholders to put aside partisan interests and prioritise peace.

“This is the point that we need to unite as one. This is a time we have to put political interests aside and refrain from statements and pronouncements that may be volatile or push certain interests that may further exacerbate the situation we are dealing with,” he cautioned.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also appealed to the feuding factions to exercise restraint and end all forms of attacks and reprisals to give peace efforts a chance.

“We call for restraint, and we are urging that all—faith-based organisations, CSOs, the media—let us be circumspect in our approach to the situation and support the ongoing peace-building efforts,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed police personnel to various Senior High School campuses to ensure security during the upcoming WASSCE practicals and subsequent theory examinations, which will run till September.