Headlines President appoints Ski Abibu as new Volta Regional Political Coordinator
Mr Ben-Habib Sikiru Abibu (Siki Abibu) has been appointed as the new Volta Regional Political Coordinator by the Office of the President.

The Office emanates as a liaison between the Government and its Publics as well as the Presidency and the Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC).

The appointment draws authority and act as the main political representative in the region and expected to hone stronger relationship among major development stakeholders, bringing government and governance closer to the people with Mr Abibu bringing his expertise and experience to the role.

Mr Abibu as the Political Coordinator, and the Volta Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), would report directly to the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, and with the Office of the President through the Secretary to the President.

His key relationship under engagement and monitoring is to coordinate activities of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and other political appointees to follow President John Mahama's agenda including the rolling out of the 24-Hour Economy flagship initiative.

The office is expected to engage traditional and religious leaders, youth groupings, civic society entities and communities on government policies, plans and programmes as well as help to douse tensions or conflicts in the region with tacit support from the state security agencies and the VRCC.

Mr Abibu is anticipated to help assess the performance of political appointees and monitor government flagship programmes in the region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the Political Coordinator thanked President Mahama for the trust reposed in him and the appointment, pledging to deliver to the core.

Mr Abibu, who hit-the-ground running disclosed that his foremost task, which is in tandem with the grievances of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV on unauthorized barriers and inhumane searches conducted on citizens would be a priority.

He said unapproved check points habitually mounted by some Immigration and Police officials beside the accredited points for night operations had become worrisome and disheartening.

He said between Aflao and Sogakope alone, at night could record more than 15 checkpoints with towns harbouring Police stations, especially along the corridor, erecting unapproved checkpoints with the Kpando-Hohoe-Asikuma segment of the Eastern corridor posting similar concerns.

The Coordinator suggested the disengagement of the nuisance barriers and strengthening of accredited ones in line with professional and international standards and not be reduced to avenues for extortion and citizen harassments.

GNA

