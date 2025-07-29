ModernGhana logo
IGP Yohuno engages communities over Asawase, Tulaku killings

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) have engaged community leaders in Asawase and Tulaku to enhance local security and calm tensions.

The initiative followed recent disturbances, including the killing of Naa Abdul-Malik Adzenbe, Kusaasi Chief of the Ashanti Region, a media brief copied to the Ghana News Agency stated.

At Asawase in Kumasi, the IGP, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and his team met key stakeholders and reinforced ongoing security efforts.

“Upon a review of the current security situation, the IGP directed the establishment of a base for the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in the area to ensure a robust police presence and improve response time,” the brief noted.

To further improve safety, additional police checkpoints have been mounted at all entry and exit routes to Asawase.

The IGP also interacted with personnel deployed for operational duties, thanking them for their service and assuring them of the Police Administration's commitment to their welfare. He urged them to remain vigilant and enforce Regional Security Council directives to make the area “uncomfortable for criminals.”

Similarly, at Tulaku in Accra, POMAB members met with leaders of the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities, along with the Cattle Dealers Association, to address concerns and reaffirm the Police Service's dedication to peaceful coexistence and collaboration.

“The Accra Regional Commander as well as Divisional and District Commanders are holding similar engagements with community leaders and youth groups to foster peace, protect lives, and work closely with community leaders to ensure security, law and order,” the brief stated.

The Police Administration assured that it would continue working with sister security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen security nationwide.

GNA

