Small Arms Commission moves to curb illegal firearm possession and misuse in Ghana

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has announced measures to curb the illegal possession and misuse of firearms among the Ghanaian public.

This comes in response to rising concerns over the uncontrolled use of small arms, especially during public gatherings such as funerals and cultural festivals like the Fire Festival.

In an interview on Otec FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Deputy Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at NACSA, Mr. Asante Gyebi, emphasized that firearms are not ceremonial tools or toys and should not be used recklessly.

“The unauthorized possession and indiscriminate firing of guns are criminal acts that pose a threat to public safety,” he said.

According to Mr. Gyebi, the commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, is pushing for stricter enforcement of existing laws on arms possession.

He also revealed that plans are underway to propose new laws that include harsher penalties for offenders to serve as a strong deterrent.

The commission’s move targets both individuals who possess unlicensed firearms and those who misuse them during events.

In particular, the Fire Festival has come under scrutiny due to the frequent use of guns, which has led to injuries and fear among residents in some communities.

NACSA is urging citizens to cooperate by reporting illegal firearm possession and use to the authorities.

“We respect tradition and celebration,” Mr. Gyebi said, “but it must be done within the confines of the law to ensure public safety.”