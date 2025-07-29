ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 29 Jul 2025 General News

Small Arms Commission moves to curb illegal firearm possession and misuse in Ghana

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Small Arms Commission moves to curb illegal firearm possession and misuse in Ghana

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has announced measures to curb the illegal possession and misuse of firearms among the Ghanaian public.

This comes in response to rising concerns over the uncontrolled use of small arms, especially during public gatherings such as funerals and cultural festivals like the Fire Festival.

In an interview on Otec FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Deputy Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at NACSA, Mr. Asante Gyebi, emphasized that firearms are not ceremonial tools or toys and should not be used recklessly.

“The unauthorized possession and indiscriminate firing of guns are criminal acts that pose a threat to public safety,” he said.

According to Mr. Gyebi, the commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, is pushing for stricter enforcement of existing laws on arms possession.

He also revealed that plans are underway to propose new laws that include harsher penalties for offenders to serve as a strong deterrent.

The commission’s move targets both individuals who possess unlicensed firearms and those who misuse them during events.

In particular, the Fire Festival has come under scrutiny due to the frequent use of guns, which has led to injuries and fear among residents in some communities.

NACSA is urging citizens to cooperate by reporting illegal firearm possession and use to the authorities.

“We respect tradition and celebration,” Mr. Gyebi said, “but it must be done within the confines of the law to ensure public safety.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Parliament receives authentic copy of The Bond of 1844 Parliament receives authentic copy of "The Bond of 1844" 

1 hour ago

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso Bawku Conflict could invite terror threats if unchecked – Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Dan...

2 hours ago

President Mahama unveils National Agribusiness Policy President Mahama unveils National Agribusiness Policy

2 hours ago

Cedi ends July 29 at GHS12.10 on forex market, GHS10.49 on interbank market Cedi ends July 29 at GHS12.10 on forex market, GHS10.49 on interbank market

2 hours ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua NDC must take lessons from escalating crisis in Bawku, refrain from politicisati...

2 hours ago

NPP opens flagbearer nominations; aspirants to pay GHS100,000 for forms, GHS500,000 filing fee NPP opens flagbearer nominations; aspirants to pay GHS100,000 for forms, GHS500,...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Bawku conflict: Every form of politicisation must be removed — Rev Ntim Fordjour

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama The youth are becoming impatient over empty speeches — Mahama urges AU to take a...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister and NPP MP for Salaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Mid-year budget: Finance Minister failed to account for $5 billion brought in by...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Salaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam NDC has accumulated just $2.2 billion gross international reserves, not $11.1 bi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line