Kwasi Addai Odike endorses Dr. Adutwum for NPP flagbearer race

Businessman and politician Kwasi Addai Odike has publicly endorsed Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum as the ideal candidate to lead the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Odike said Dr. Adutwum is head and shoulders above the other aspirants vying for the party’s presidential ticket, citing his "exceptional leadership qualities and proven track record."

Odike praised the former Education Minister’s achievements, describing his tenure as “one of the best in Ghana’s history,” particularly in the area of education reform.

He lauded Dr. Adutwum's expansion of STEM education and efforts to modernise the sector, stating that his innovative policies had set a new benchmark for future leaders.

“He is the only candidate who can truly unite the NPP and inspire confidence among Ghanaians,” Odike stated.

He emphasized that Dr. Adutwum's experience, vision, and leadership style make him the most suitable person to rebuild trust within the party and position it for electoral success in 2028.

Odike’s endorsement adds to growing support for Dr. Adutwum, which includes a groundswell of enthusiasm among grassroots delegates and traders in the Ashanti Region, particularly Kumasi.

The NPP’s presidential primaries are scheduled for January 31, 2026.