NYA CEO Osman Ayariga calls for youth-led reparative justice at AU Dialogue

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdullai Ayariga Esq., has made a compelling call for African youth to be at the forefront of a transformative push for reparative justice and democratic renewal across the continent.

Speaking on behalf of Ghana’s Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, Mr. Ayariga delivered a keynote address at the 13th High-Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance.

The event, themed “Youth-Led Conversations on Reparations, Justice, and State Building in Africa,” brought together young leaders and changemakers from across Africa and the diaspora to deliberate on the continent’s unfinished struggles with historical injustice and governance challenges.

In his address, Ayariga stressed the importance of acknowledging Africa’s troubled past—not as a means of self-pity, but as a foundation for building a just and equitable future. He argued that slavery, colonialism, and systemic corruption continue to echo in modern institutions and policies, making reparations not just desirable, but necessary for restoring dignity and expanding opportunity.

“This past is not distant; its echoes persist in our structures, policies, and economic realities,” he declared. “Reparations are not merely symbolic—they are a moral imperative.”

Mr. Ayariga called on African youth to play a central role in shaping the continent’s future. Emphasizing that young people are digital natives and cultural innovators, he said they are uniquely positioned to lead advocacy efforts, influence policy development, and build transnational networks capable of driving real change.

“Reparative justice must be woven into the very fabric of democracy and governance. Youth must be at the table not just to talk, but to design, legislate, and lead,” he emphasized.

The High-Level Dialogue featured a dynamic exchange of ideas through panel discussions, workshops, and collaborative policy design sessions, all geared toward equipping young Africans with the tools to challenge structural injustice and rebuild their nations on a foundation of accountability.

Ayariga’s address mapped out an ambitious vision for youth involvement in transitional justice, calling for stronger civic engagement, expanded participation in policymaking, and reinforced connections between African and diaspora youth. His message, hailed by participants as clear and inspirational, was a call to action for young people across the continent to take charge of Africa’s future with courage and conviction.

As deliberations at the Dialogue continue, his words remain a powerful reminder that the path to justice, equity, and sustainable governance must be charted by those who have the most at stake: the youth of Africa.