Best students at Tindaaba JHS rewarded

By Francis Angbabora Baaladong || Contributor
In a heartwarming display of community responsibility, two respected residents of Kaleo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Hon. Ernest, a former assemblyman and Mr. Sixtus Kaatori, a philanthropist, have taken bold steps to promote academic excellence among the youth.

Believing that education is a shared responsibility between the government and its citizens, the two individuals were awarded top-performing students of Kaleo Tindaaba Junior High School following their end-of-term examinations. In a brief ceremony held on the school premises, students who placed first to fifth in their respective classes were honoured with essential learning materials, including pens, exercise books, and pencils.

During the presentation, the duo urged the students to take their studies seriously and work hard to achieve their dreams. They expressed concern about the declining academic standards in the district and emphasised the importance of staying focused and disciplined.

They also took the opportunity to caution students against drug abuse and alcoholism, noting the rising prevalence of such behaviours among the youth. “These vices are not only a threat to your health but can destroy your future if you get involved,” they warned.

The head teacher of the school expressed deep appreciation to Hon. Ernest and Mr. Kaatori for their generous gesture. He called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate their example by supporting the government’s efforts to deliver quality education.

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) also extended gratitude on behalf of the parents, humorously invoking the spirit of Oliver Twist: “We are grateful, but like Oliver Twist, we ask for more.”

Other speakers at the event, including the current assemblyman and several community stakeholders, praised the initiative as timely and commendable. They echoed the call for collective action, stating that quality education is the bedrock of national development and must involve every member of the community.

The event ended on a high note, with applause and cheers for the generous donors and renewed hope for a brighter academic future for the students of Kaleo Tindaaba Junior High School.

