Asare Kyei-Baffour: My Letter To The President

Dear President Mahama,

I am writing this letter to you as a very concerned Ghanaian, a southerner who loves the north. In my years of ministry, I have by the grace of God and the help of my friends and ministry partners given a lot of social interventions to several communities in the northern parts of the country. I believe I have earned the right to speak about northern issues even more than some northerners of which you Mr President is a part of.

Northern Ghana is a growing concern. The deprivation of social amenities and the plague of poverty is disheartening.

What baffles me is that the people of the North have held enviable positions in the 4th Republic, having produced two vice Presidents and twice a sitting President. Northerners in the South are some of the richest people we have in our country but their home villages are eyesores. Sometimes, I struggle to accord the northern elites the respect due them by virtue of how they neglect their home villages and play the big-men in the South.

Whiles they are in Accra boasting and speaking big English, their people back home are drinking water from streams that is shared with their cattle. The children in most of the villages in the North are wretched, deprived, malnourished and diseased. Yet, the big Northern men are seen in the South with huge academic and political titles….Mr President, permit me to vent out my frustrations on you and your people for the neglect of your own backyard. You use your people as political pawns. You use them and then neglect them after power. This is wickedness!!!

Now let’s come to Bawku….

1. Mr President, it was you who claimed the Bawku conflict had more political undertones than it is tribal or ethnic conflict.

2. Mr President, it was you who claimed the Bawku conflict always escalate when the NPP is in power and that you have the magic wand to end it….it is seven months since you assumed office and the conflict has now gotten to boarding houses in secondary schools.

3. Having been President before and having been briefed periodically of the security situation in Bawku, one would naturally assume that you Mr President knows more about the conflict than most politicians…why do we find ourselves in the situation we find ourselves in.

4. Mr President, did you say all that just to win elections or you genuinely know those who are behind this conflict?..

5. Any life lost is an indictment on your government. Their blood is on your government. This I hope you know. I hope you know you are solely responsible for the peace of Bawku and the entire country as a whole.

6. Mr President, does the conflict benefit you politically?…..With NDC winning all the six seats in that region, it stands to reason that they are the main beneficiary of the ongoing conflict….(The President did admit that the conflict has political undertones)…

7. Mr President, now children are dying senselessly because politicians like yourself have chosen to gamble with their lives on the political altar.

As a Ghanaian who is paying my dues to the development of the country, I believe I reserve the right to voice out my opinion on national matters. I want to believe that as the most prepared President, you are also a listening leader….kindly go to the aid of your own people. Your kin and tribesmen. Your own smock-wearing and life loving people. Help bring some peace to the people of Bawku!!!!!

Finally Mr President, rally all your fellow Northerners and urge them to return to their hometowns to help their people. Tell yourself and then the rest to make the difficult choice of loving their own people. Please tell them they are needed in their own backyards. We are tired of their big egos in the south, they should return to their hometowns and help develop their own backyards!

By the way Mr President, you can click on this link to watch what I am currently doing for a community up in the north:They Learn on the Floor: Help Us Build a School in Ewando, Northern Region || Grace Inspired Centre.

I pray that it all goes well with you in your second attempt at the Presidency.

Yours faithfully,

Barimah Kofi Asare Kyei-Baffour