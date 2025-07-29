Muslim-Baiting Kennedy Agyapong Is Far More Dangerous, Trust Me

It is rather comically absurd for Alhaji Gushegu, described by the media as the Northern Regional Coordinator of the 2028 Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Presidential-Election Campaign, to so rudely and, some would even aptly say, lunatically call on the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Nominee, Alhaji Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia, to summarily withdraw from the upcoming 2028 New Patriotic Party Presidential Primary, scheduled to take place on January 31, 2026, knowing fully and perfectly well, and by all comparative accounts and measures, that the Oxbridge-educated former twice consecutively elected Vice-President of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana is far and away a better leader with relatively more formidable talent and skills set to unite the fractious and factional membership of the NPP than the pathologically self-infatuated, rhetorically raw and irredeemably uncouth former Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (See “Your Desire to Lead NPP Again Threatens Party’s[sic] Unity, Credibility and Future - Bawumia Told” Modernghana.com 7/15/25).

Indeed, if Alhaji Baba Gushegu respected both himself and his Islamic faith in the manner reflected by the bold and the public wearing of his title of “Alhaji,” he would not be so blatantly desecrating the honor and the integrity of the Prophet Muhammed, whom Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has publicly and brazenly and blasphemously maligned by divisively claiming that the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian electorate would not deign to vote for any Presidential Candidate of the Islamic faith in the country. Not only does such at once contemptuous and contemptible abuse of the approximately 20-percent of Ghanaian citizens who officially and publicly identify themselves as Muslims clearly indicative of the abject lack of talent and unifying leadership skills on the part of the proprietor of the Oman Media Communications Network, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong also proves himself to be woefully and irredeemably bereft of moral integrity and scandalously impoverished in the realm of what it really takes to manage the affairs of a civilized postcolonial democratic political culture.

You see, other than greedily and mischievously hustling his way into being awarded taxpayer underwritten fat and undeservedly generous government contracts by former Presidents John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor and Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Ohene Agyapong is absolutely no classmate and/or a formidable rival of the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana, when it comes to the comparative achievements of these two men in the area of our national development. He may, indeed, be a very successful entrepreneur but even as my wife recently felt provoked to remark, Mr. Ohene Agyapong is absolutely no “leader” in the traditional sense or meaning and interpretation of the word and the term.

Following logically from the foregoing observations, it is rather downright preposterous for Alhaji Baba Gushegu to pontifically assert that, somehow, the summary and the unilateral withdrawal of the former Vice-President from contesting in the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential-Election Primary, on January 31, 2026, is apt to bountifully redound to the bumper benefit of the NPP in the December 2028 Presidential Election. Of course, we all know that the strategically inadvisable withdrawal of Alhaji Bawumia from the party’s 2028 Presidential-Election Primary would absolutely in no way benefit an already seismically failed Candidate Ohene Agyapong, the man who flatly and adamantly refused to campaign for the greater and the collective good of the New Patriotic Party in the Assin-North Byelection, on the morally and the strategically shameful and untenable grounds that the party’s leadership had downright prejudicially thrown the full-heft of its electoral weight behind an extant Vice-President Bawumia in the runup to the party’s 2024 Presidential-Election Primary.

And guess what, Dear Reader? The Assin-North Constituency was once the bona fide stronghold of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong! By so inimically, sophomorically and selfishly working against the collective interests of his own party, the Assin-Dompin native had effectively ensured that the Hung Status of Ghana’s 8th Parliament would not significantly be altered to the benefit of the then-ruling Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party. Is such a Clinically Certified Madman the candidate and the leader that “Stomach Politicians” like Alhaji Baba Gushegu would have the rest of his fellow party members and, to be certain, the entire country at large, rally around to unify and facilitate the rapid and the salutary development of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana?

I would be damned, if Alhaji Baba Gushegu was not deemed to be a prime candidate for urgent and immediate psychiatric examination and radical treatment. You see, heading into the 2028 Presidential Election, former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia may absolutely in no way be the very first choice of Presidential-Candidacy Nominee of Yours Truly or the vast majority of party stalwarts, but it also absolutely goes without saying that the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, is light years far and away a better candidate than the clinically infantile and schoolboyish Mr. Kennedy (Kwame Akompreko) Ohene Agyapong. The Whole Truth And Nothing But The Truth!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]