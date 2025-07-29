ModernGhana logo
High Court orders Police to release alleged stolen BMW 740D records in NSB trial, rejects other defence requests

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
The High Court in Accra has ordered the Ghana Police Service to release all relevant information in its possession concerning an alleged stolen BMW 740D tied to the ongoing National Signals Bureau (NSB) case.

The directive, however, came with a sharp caveat, as the court dismissed other key disclosure demands filed by the defence team as either irrelevant or already provided.

The ruling followed a motion filed by lawyer for the first and second accused persons, Samuel Atta Akyea, who is representing Kwabena Adu-Boahen and Angela Adjei-Boateng. Mr. Akyea asked the court to compel prosecutors to hand over a series of documents, including the bill of lading, port entry records, and a full police docket, all related to the contested importation of the BMW vehicle.

According to him, these documents were crucial to debunking what he called a “false narrative” being pushed by the prosecution—that Mr. Adu-Boahen had imported a stolen luxury car. He argued that only through full disclosure could the defence effectively challenge the claims against his client.

But Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai pushed back, arguing that most of the requested documents were either already available to the defence or irrelevant to the facts of the case. He pointed out that Adu-Boahen himself was named as both importer and exporter in customs declarations, rendering some of the documents—like the bill of lading—unnecessary.

Presiding judge Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu agreed with the prosecution on most points, stating that the bill of lading and port clearance details had already been included in earlier disclosures and therefore did not require additional orders.

However, on the issue of the police docket, the court saw merit in the defence’s concern and ruled in their favour.

“This court orders the Ghana Police Service to directly provide all relevant information in their possession concerning the BMW 740D with chassis number J020CM11428 to the defence team,” the judge declared.

The court is scheduled to reconvene on July 31, 2025, to hear another pending motion as the NSB trial continues to unfold.

