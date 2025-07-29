DVLA rolls out digital ‘DP’ stickers to replace aluminium plates from August 1

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced the nationwide launch of a digital “Drive from Port” (DP) sticker system, marking a major shift in Ghana’s temporary vehicle registration framework.

The new digital stickers will officially replace the traditional aluminium DP plates at all ports beginning August 1, 2025.

Following successful pilot programs at the Tema and Takoradi ports, the DVLA says this digital transformation is part of its ongoing effort to modernise transport services across the country.

In a public notice, the Authority said: “This move is aimed at making DVLA services secure and efficient for our clients, we ask for the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful rollout.”

Unlike the aluminium plates, the new digital DP stickers are secure and scannable, allowing for instant verification of insurance, authenticity, and vehicle information. The reform is also expected to curb the circulation of fake plates, a loophole that has long been exploited by criminal networks.

As part of the new system, the DVLA is working in close partnership with the State Insurance Company (SIC) to ensure that all vehicles leaving port premises with a DP sticker are properly insured. This integration is designed to enhance road safety by reducing the number of uninsured vehicles on Ghana’s roads.

The digital stickers will also make it easier for law enforcement and customs officials to verify the legitimacy of temporary vehicle registrations on the spot using real-time scanning tools.

The DP sticker rollout is just one part of the DVLA’s larger digitisation agenda, which includes biometric driver licensing, online vehicle registration, and automated roadworthiness certification. These measures aim to improve transparency, speed up processing times, and bring more accountability to Ghana’s transportation system.

To ensure a smooth transition, the DVLA has already launched an extensive public education campaign targeting port users, clearing agents, and transport operators. The Authority is also holding sensitisation and training sessions at key entry points across the country.

All vehicle importers are being urged to familiarise themselves with the new digital procedures and adhere to the updated protocols when clearing vehicles at the ports beginning August 1.