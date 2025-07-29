National Asset Management Committee inaugurated to trace and account state assets

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has formally inaugurated the National Asset Management Working Committee, a high-level body tasked with addressing the mismanagement and lack of accountability surrounding Ghana’s public assets.

Dr. Forson, describing the initiative as urgent and long overdue, said the committee is expected to lead a transformative national effort to establish a comprehensive State Assets Register. He emphasized that the lack of accurate data on government properties—including buildings, lands, and equipment—has led to widespread misuse, neglect, and in some cases, illegal occupation.

“We currently do not have a comprehensive State Assets Register. That must change,” Dr. Forson declared.

Chaired by his deputy, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the committee’s mandate is to identify all state-owned assets across the country and ensure proper documentation and accountability. The Deputy Minister, he said, is committed to reversing the trend of acquiring new assets without taking stock of existing ones.

Dr. Forson also expressed strong concerns about what he termed “the wanton sale” of state lands, especially those under the authority of the Lands Commission. He tasked the committee to immediately halt such transactions.

“Some individuals now occupy state properties as if they own them, simply because no one is holding them accountable. That culture ends now,” he asserted.

“The work begins now,” Dr. Forson concluded, urging Ghanaians to support the committee’s efforts to protect and manage the country’s public assets more effectively.

The committee brings together key officials from various ministries and state agencies, representing sectors such as health, education, defence, housing, and local government. Their work, the Minister noted, will form the foundation for a new era of asset transparency and efficiency in government.

Full List of Committee Members:

Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem – Chair, Deputy Minister for Finance

Ms. Abigail Naa Odoi – Deputy Director, Office of the President

Mr. Edwin Nkrumah – Assistant Chief Estate Manager, Ministry of Works and Housing

Dr. Sylvia Adusu – Chief State Attorney, Attorney-General’s Department

Mrs. Mavis Asare Donkor – Director of General Administration, Ministry of Education

Mr. Frank Raji – Director of General Administration, Ministry of Health

Mr. Theophilus Okine – Director, Procurement and Supply Chain, Ministry of Defence

Dr. Gideon Asamoah Tetteh – Director of Finance and Administration, Ministry of Interior

Mr. Erya Nutsugah – Director, PPBME, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Mr. Dela Kemevor – Director of General Administration, Ministry of Local Government

Mr. Walter A. Adabere – Acting Director of Administration and Deputy Director of Research, Office of the Administrator-General

Dr. Gad Asowoe Akwensivie (Esq.) – Acting Administrator of Stool Lands

Mr. Anthony Mallen Ntiador – Acting Deputy Executive Secretary, Lands Commission

Mr. James Bondzie – Principal Estate Manager, Public Works Department

Mrs. Millicent Atuguba – Acting General Manager, Operations, SIGA