NDC won power through deception – KTU lecturer Dr. Fokuo

Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng, a senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, has accused the current administration under President John Dramani Mahama of governing the country through deception.

Dr. Fokuo claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) used falsehoods as a core campaign strategy ahead of the 2024 elections and is now compelled to continue the same approach while in office.

“The governments that secure power through deception lack legitimacy and subsequently govern poorly due to their questionable mandate,” he stated on Wontumi TV with Oheneba Nana Asiedu

He raised concern over the increasing levels of crime, particularly armed robbery and murder, urging security agencies to adopt proactive enforcement measures to restore public confidence and safety. According to him, without serious intervention, such crimes will only escalate.

Turning his attention to infrastructure challenges, Dr. Fokuo also called on road authorities to address growing traffic congestion in major parts of the country. He believes persistent delays on the roads are undermining economic productivity and disrupting daily life.

He further appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united, stressing that internal cohesion was key to the party’s strength and long-term prospects.

In a related development, Dr. Fokuo recently sparked public discussion when he described the cedi’s recent appreciation against the US dollar as “artificial and misleading.” Speaking on Wontumi’s Morning Show, he argued that the trend was being deliberately engineered to create an illusion of economic progress in the face of deep-rooted hardship.

He also dismissed claims of food price reductions, particularly in the case of rice. “What has been reduced is not the price but the quantity of rice in the bag,” he pointed out. “For instance, a 5kg bag of rice has now been reduced to 4kg, yet it is being sold at the same price. So, the idea of price reduction is just a prank played on Ghanaians.”

Dr. Fokuo maintained that despite government efforts to project economic improvement, the lived experiences of many Ghanaians tell a very different story.

