Mahama wanted to help Lumba before his death – A-Plus

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
Mahama wanted to help Lumba before his death – A-Plus
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, has disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama had privately expressed concern over the health of highlife legend Daddy Lumba before his passing and had made plans to support him.

The former musician recounted a conversation he had with the president following the 2025 Senior Citizens Day event.

“The president saw Lumba at the Senior Citizens Day event and could tell he wasn’t well. He told me he wanted to take care of himself.

“He tried reaching out, but Lumba was a private person and wanted to get ready before meeting him,” he revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb monitored by MyNewsGh.

According to A-Plus, the president had made follow-up attempts to check on the music icon’s wellbeing.

“He spoke with me on two different occasions about Lumba. He asked, ‘Have you gotten Lumba? I want to do so and so for him.’ But Lumba, being private, was holding back for personal reasons,” he added.

In light of the music legend’s death, A-Plus stressed the urgency of properly documenting and preserving the legacies of Ghana’s cultural icons.

“We should have told the Daddy Lumba story long ago, but it’s not too late. He’s gone with many songs and meanings we’ll never fully understand. We must not wait for the rest to go before we act,” he said.

He lamented the lack of comprehensive visual or documentary records of Lumba’s life and called on the government to reinvest in institutions that preserve Ghana’s heritage.

“We need to start doing something for our legends—not just those in the arts, but also in politics and other areas. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to tell their stories properly,” A-Plus urged.

Referencing Ghana’s past, he added: “Kwame Nkrumah set up the Ghana Film Industry Corporation years ago to preserve our culture, music, and stories. It’s time to do this again—this time, with even more urgency.”

-mynewsgh

Comments

Cordelia Mongya | 7/29/2025 2:52:49 PM

Mr.President you can still do it for our Legendary by giving him a state burial and naming an institution after him. I'm very Saddened and heartbroken since his demise, wish he could live long (90 years) for us to celebrate him while alive and not his dead irreplaceable Musical icon R.I.P Daddy Lumba

Comments1
