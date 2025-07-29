ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana rakes in $370.6 million from petroleum sector in first half of 2025

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
Oil and Gas Ghana rakes in $370.6 million from petroleum sector in first half of 2025
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

Ghana earned a total of $370.62 million in petroleum revenues during the first half of 2025, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest semi-annual report issued under the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA), Act 815.

The revenue, covering the period from January to June 2025, was drawn from three main sources: crude oil liftings, other petroleum-related inflows, and investment interest accrued in the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF).

Crude oil exports remained the dominant source of income, bringing in $218.63 million. This figure represents proceeds from the 81st and 82nd liftings from the Jubilee Field, as well as the 17th lifting from the Sankofa-Gye Nyame (SGN) Field.

An additional $148.75 million was received from other sources, including corporate income taxes, surface rental fees, and final tax payments by major upstream players such as Kosmos Energy, Tullow Ghana, ENI Ghana, and Petro SA.

Interest earned from investments of the PHF contributed a further $3.24 million.

In accordance with the PRMA allocation formula, $63.53 million of the total petroleum revenue was transferred to the Ghana Petroleum Funds (GPFs). Of that amount, the Ghana Stabilisation Fund (GSF) received $44.47 million, while the Ghana Heritage Fund (GHF) received $19.06 million.

At the beginning of the year, the Stabilisation Fund had a balance of $196.92 million. It received allocations and investment interest totalling $47.33 million. However, government withdrawals amounting to $121.33 million reduced the fund’s balance to $122.91 million by the end of June.

The Heritage Fund, by contrast, saw steady growth. It recorded interest income of $23.92 million, increasing its balance from $1.26 billion to $1.3 billion. No withdrawals were made from this long-term savings fund during the reporting period.

Notably, the report indicates that no transfers were made to the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) in the first half of the year. This is attributed to delays in the receipt of some corporate tax payments from the first quarter, which are now expected to be allocated in the second half of the year.

The data underscores the continued importance of petroleum revenues to Ghana’s fiscal framework, even as the country navigates global market fluctuations and domestic funding needs.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

VIDEO: I was genuinely happy when I heard Daddy Lumba is dead — Big Akwes VIDEO: "I was genuinely happy when I heard Daddy Lumba is dead" — Big Akwes

14 minutes ago

High Court orders Police to release alleged stolen BMW 740D records in NSB trial, rejects other defence requests High Court orders Police to release alleged stolen BMW 740D records in NSB trial...

33 minutes ago

Government set to announce new cocoa price — But cedi strength could keep a lid on it Government set to announce new cocoa price — But cedi strength could keep a lid ...

40 minutes ago

DVLA rolls out digital ‘DP’ stickers to replace aluminium plates from August 1 DVLA rolls out digital ‘DP’ stickers to replace aluminium plates from August 1

2 hours ago

Group photograph National Asset Management Committee inaugurated to trace and account state asset...

2 hours ago

Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng, a senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, NDC won power through deception – KTU lecturer Dr. Fokuo

2 hours ago

Mahama wanted to help Lumba before his death – A-Plus Mahama wanted to help Lumba before his death – A-Plus

2 hours ago

Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS showcases aviation innovation at Osaka World Expo in Japan Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS showcases aviation innovation at Osaka World Expo in J...

2 hours ago

Machete attack in Adansi South: Marijuana-influenced assault sparks mob reprisal Machete attack in Adansi South: Marijuana-influenced assault sparks mob reprisal

3 hours ago

Over 97,000 students reimbursed under ‘No Fees Stress’ policy — Kwakye Ofosu Over 97,000 students reimbursed under ‘No Fees Stress’ policy — Kwakye Ofosu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line