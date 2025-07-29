ModernGhana logo
Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS showcases aviation innovation at Osaka World Expo in Japan

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School has once again made Ghana proud by representing the country at the prestigious Osaka World Expo in Japan.

The students showcased cutting-edge aircraft and drone prototypes tailored to support Ghana’s security agencies, including the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Navy.

Under the guidance of their lead engineer and tutor, Mr. Ferdinand Sam, the students presented their innovations to an international audience at the Expo, which is held every five years to celebrate global innovation and cultural exchange.

They shared how STEM education has transformed their academic journey and career aspirations, expressing appreciation to school authorities, government bodies, and alumni for their unwavering support.

In an exclusive interview, the students called on key stakeholders in Ghana's education sector to invest in their projects. They reaffirmed their dedication to turning their concepts into tangible solutions to support national security.

With bold ideas and a strong commitment to innovation, Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS continues to shine on the world stage.

