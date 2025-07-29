ModernGhana logo
Machete attack in Adansi South: Marijuana-influenced assault sparks mob reprisal

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 43-year-old man identified as Kwame Abbam, believed to be a drug addict, reportedly launched a brutal machete attack on a 45-year-old resident known as Jojo at Kwame Nkyi, a farming community in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred on Monday, July 28, 2025, shortly after Abbam allegedly consumed what was suspected to be Indian hemp. The attack, described by locals as unprovoked, left Jojo with deep wounds to his neck and hands. He was immediately rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

In a dramatic twist, Abbam himself is now fighting for his life at New Edubiase Government Hospital after being assaulted by a group of enraged youth in the community. The mob, angered by what they say is Abbam’s long history of disturbing behavior, took matters into their own hands and subjected him to a violent reprisal.

Residents told this reporter that the police have since intervened and taken control of the situation, assuring the public that investigations are underway to bring those responsible to justice.

The disturbing event has reignited concerns over the prevalence of substance abuse and its link to rising incidents of violence in the area. Many are now calling on authorities to step up efforts in curbing drug use and restoring calm in the affected communities.

