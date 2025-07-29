ModernGhana logo
Nigerian jailed 12 months for identity falsification 

  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
Crime & Punishment
TUE, 29 JUL 2025 1

The Tema District Court has sentenced a Nigerian national to 12 months’ imprisonment in hard labour for attempting to unlawfully acquire a Ghanaian passport.

Mohammed Ogbona, alias Mohammed Alhassan, also faced additional convictions for unlawful entry and the illegal acquisition of a Ghanaian birth certificate and National Identification Card.

Presiding Judge Madam Benedicta Antwi convicted Ogbona following his guilty plea, imposing fines of 200 penalty units (GHC2,400.00) each for attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport and National ID by false declaration.

In default, he will serve six months in prison with hard labour.

For acquiring a Ghanaian birth certificate through false declaration, the Court sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment.

He was also fined 400 penalty units (GHC4,800.00) or three months’ imprisonment in default.

An additional 50 penalty units (GHC600.00) fine was imposed, with one-month imprisonment in default. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Inspector Jerry Foster Segbefia, supported by ASI Gillian Biney, led the prosecution and told the Court that Ogbona, a 32-year-old factory hand at Cimaf Cement, was arrested on June 16, 2025, at the Tema Passport Application Centre during the application process, following doubts about his nationality.

The convict had claimed to be a Ghanaian named Mohammed Alhassan, born at Tema General Hospital to Ghanaian parents—Alhassan Varga, a former military officer, and Rose Tetteh—but could not lead investigators to them.

Investigations revealed he was born in Enugu State, Nigeria, to John and Rosemary Ogbona, with no records of birth at the Tema General Hospital.

“He wanted the Ghanaian passport to travel to the United Kingdom for greener pastures,” Inspector Segbefia said.

The Court heard that Ogbona had engaged an agent to falsify his identity, obtain a Ghanaian birth certificate (entry number 774), a Ghana Card (ID number GHA-730706520-0), and book an online passport application.

Further investigations revealed that he had entered Ghana through an unauthorised route near the Aflao border without travel documents or immigration permits.

Inspector Segbefia said after comprehensive investigations, Ogbona was arraigned, and prosecution requested a custodial sentence to serve as a deterrent against the growing trend.

GNA

Comments

Awuradebasa | 7/29/2025 12:53:07 PM

Gradually, we find make a free nation for Ghanaians.

Comments1
