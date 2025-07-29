Africa records over 24,000 new cancer cases annually, with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital documenting 700 cases each year since 2005.

Dr Hannah Naa Gogwe Ayettey, Consultant Oncologist at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, disclosed this during a cancer research symposium held to explore the unique features of African cancers for improved treatment outcomes.

Speaking at the event, which was organised under the auspices of Precision Medicine for Aggressive Breast Cancers (PMABC), she stressed the importance of collaborative research to enhance patient care and develop effective treatments across the continent.

“The mission of PMABC is to build the capacity of institutions and researchers across Sub-Saharan Africa to help reduce cancer burden through advance research and delivery of care to diverse populations worldwide,” she stated.

Dr Ayettey, who also serves as the General Secretary of the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), noted that while genetic factors contribute to cancer prevalence in Africa, patients face severe socio-economic challenges and financial hardship due to the high cost of treatment.

She advised patients to seek early hospital care to avoid complications and called for increased awareness to encourage early detection and greater community involvement in care.

The symposium, themed “Catalysing Basic and Translational Cancer in Africa: Advancing Progress and Capacity Building”, was held in partnership with AORTIC.

It brought together experts and researchers to focus on high-burden cancers, including breast, cervical, prostate, colorectal, and oesophageal cancers.

Dr Miriam Mutebe, President of AORTIC, reiterated the importance of early diagnosis, saying, “Many cancer patients are potentially treatable and curable if diagnosed earlier.”

“Breast cancer is the most common diagnosis affecting young ladies in West Africa, but about 90 percent of the patients survive due to early detection,” she added.

