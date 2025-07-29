Tour de France favourite Vollering to undergo concussion test ahead of stage 4

Demi Vollering, one of the favourites for the 2025 women's Tour de France, will undergo medical tests on Tuesday to decide whether she will continue in this year's race following a fall towards the end of stage three on Monday.

The 28-year-old Dutchwoman went down with several other riders less than four kilometres from the end of the course between La Gacilly to Angers.

The FDJ-SUEZ cyclist was delayed by the late crash but was able to remount and complete the stage.

She was given the same finishing time as her main rivals as the crash came within a 5km perimeter of the finish line.

Examinations carried out by her team's doctor on Monday night revealed that Vollering had suffered multiple contusions. She also underwent an initial assessment for a suspected concussion, said a statement from FDJ-SUEZ.

Decision

"The team's medical staff, Demi Vollering and FDJ-SUEZ management jointly decided not to go to the hospital given the non-urgent nature of her medical condition," the statement added.

"Further tests, including a second concussion protocol, will be carried out on Tuesday morning to rule out any suspicion.

"These results will enable Demi and the team to confirm whether or not she will be at the start line for stage 4.

Vollering won the 2023 race but was pipped to the 2024 title by Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

If she were to be passed fit, Vollering will start the stage 19 seconds behind the overall race leader Marianne Vos.

Vollering's compatriot, Lorena Wiebes, claimed the third stage. The 26-year-old completed the 163.5km course in three hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds.

She will start Tuesday's 130.7km fourth stage between Saumur and Poitiers sporting the green jersey of the rider with the most points.

She boasts an 18 point lead over Vos.

"I now have the green jersey on my shoulders and we'll take it day by day," said Wiebes. "Tuesday is basically another sprint stage, so that offers new opportunities."