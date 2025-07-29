Ghana: The Ruler of the World

Dialogues from my classroom

Seyed (Iranian born): “Mr Heerde, did you ever believe the Berlin Wall would fall?”

I: „For me, Germany felt like divided forever. My baby boomer generation accepted the divide.“

Seyed: „But it came to pass, Mr Heerde, right?”

Larina (German): “What would have happened if you had told Roman Emperor Julius Caesar the Roman Empire would collapse eight hundred years down the line?”

Mareike (German): „He would have beheaded Mr Heerde right on the spot for treason.”

Raneem (Syrian Refugees): „The Empires of the Pharaohs lasted for about 3500 years and are gone. Nubians took over once they're slaves!“

Seyed: „The Achaemenian Empire, the Empire of the Persians, is no more.”

Cünyet (Turkish): „The Ottoman Empire, once great and mighty, is no more. Now Turkey only.“

Khuder (Afghan): „The law of history is constant change. And as you lectured us, empires or Superpowers come and go, replaced by other Empires and Superpowers, as history does not entertain vacuums. The underdog becomes the new hero.“

Lous-Richard (German): „Empires or Superpowers collapse by fundamental disputes inside, not from outside pressure. Outsiders only give a little push to the ongoing process. Four generations before the collapse, the first signs were clear to critical observers. The USA is on its downfall, China is on a plateau of success, twenty years later than the USA, going down in history. Russia loses its status as a Superpower, proven by Putin's War with Ukraine. India never wanted to be an Empire or Superpower, but its size and internal inequality and level of corruption will lead to its separation into many states.“

I: „What is left? How will the world be like in the lifetime of your children and their grandchildren and their grand-grandchildren?“

Irene (Ghanaian): „Africa, the mighty underdog, is the future of the world. The white man knows it and is scared. By all means does he tries to oppress Africa. But over time, the wall against Africa will fall like the Berlin Wall...trust me.“

Angelinna (German): “But only with a New African Union, as the current AU is useless.“

Irene: „True, with a New African Union... Unity will be completed.“

Seyed: „And who should do it?”

Irene: „It will happen under the leadership of Ghana, the birthplace of Pan-Africanism in Africa. We will demonstrate that nation-building is possible after hundreds of years of colonialism. By which we will start the African Unity process...which will be in the making soon.“

Louis-Richard: „When this is all true...I just wonder. Germany, as an underdog after World War II, now leads the European Union. Then this means....“

I: „Richard, I mark you with a one for your thinking right. When Ghana leads the process of the New African Union Unity, and by that time Africa will be the new Superpower, the logic tells us Ghana will be the new World Ruler. Simple as that. The world lives in circles at all times. Humans and humanity were born in Africa and travelled the world. When the white man was blessed with religion, which is a system not like African natural beliefs, which is based on experience only, the power shifted into the hands of the white man. Now the first circle closes, and Africa will be in control again. In generations later, the second circle of humanity will begin, and the white man will take over again. The world is spinning and spinning around itself...nothing fundamentally new on planet earth, only the looks are different.“