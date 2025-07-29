Three pick nomination forms as Akwatia NDC gears up for by-election Showdown

ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 29 Jul 2025
Three contenders have officially entered the race to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming parliamentary by-election in the Akwatia constituency.

The aspirants include former Member of Parliament Henry Boakye, current constituency secretary Bernard Bediako Baidoo, and Erasmus Koney Ali.

In line with party regulations, all three candidates — and any additional aspirants who submit their nominations by the deadline of Wednesday, July 30 — will undergo vetting on Thursday, July 31. Balloting for positions on the ballot paper will immediately follow the vetting process, ahead of the internal elections scheduled for Monday, August 4, 2025.

The party is seeking a new parliamentary candidate to fill the vacancy created by the unfortunate passing of the sitting MP, which has triggered a by-election in the constituency.

On the other side of the political divide, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reportedly reached a consensus in favour of Solomon Kwame Asumadu, CEO of Owuo Mining Company, as its parliamentary candidate for the impending contest.

Party insiders revealed that after extensive stakeholder consultations, calls to hold a competitive primary were overwhelmingly dismissed, paving the way for a consensus candidate to lead the party into the by-election.

Speculation had earlier suggested that the late MP’s widow, Mrs. Mavis Kumi, might be nominated to run in her husband’s stead, but Eastern Regional NPP Chairman Jeff Konadu firmly debunked those rumours.

He described the reports as “false and misleading.”

