Police to be deployed to all SHS campuses in Bawku ahead of WASSCE — MCE

In a determined move to safeguard students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the government will deploy police personnel to every Senior High School campus within the Bawku Municipality.

The decision, announced by Bawku Municipal Chief Executive Isaac Azunaba, is intended to guarantee a safe and stable environment for candidates as they sit for their exams amidst heightened security concerns in the area.

Speaking in an interview with Class 91.3 FM, Mr. Azunaba assured the public of the government’s commitment to the safety of students and school staff, particularly during such a critical national exercise.

“We are putting in place comprehensive security measures, including the deployment of police officers to every SHS campus in Bawku. This is to create a calm atmosphere for the students to write their exams without fear or disruption,” he stated.

The MCE explained that the measure forms part of a wider strategy to restore peace and stability in Bawku, which has in recent months grappled with intermittent violence and unrest. By ensuring the security of educational institutions, authorities hope to shield students from the impact of the conflict and allow them to focus on their academic aspirations.

Mr. Azunaba urged all stakeholders — from parents to educators and community members — to fully cooperate with the security arrangements and lend their support to the collective effort to ensure a smooth examination period.

The 2025 WASSCE is scheduled to begin next week, with thousands of final-year students across Ghana expected to participate.