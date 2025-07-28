Examination malpractice in Ghana: The role of teachers and stakeholders

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a regional examining body that oversees the conduct of examinations for Junior and Senior High School students in West Africa. Established in 1952, WAEC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Accra, Ghana, and member countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia.

WAEC's main objective is to conduct examinations and award certificates that meet international standards, serving as terminal assessments for pre-tertiary students and selection tests for tertiary education. The council's activities are funded by member states' education ministries and examination fees collected from students.

In Ghana, WAEC operates as a semi-autonomous agency under the Ministry of Education, conducting terminal examinations for pre-tertiary students and providing certificates recognized internationally. Over the years, WAEC has developed its own syllabuses to meet the manpower needs of its member countries, ensuring the integrity and standardization of academic assessments in West Africa.

WAEC's role is crucial in providing a harmonized and standardized assessment framework for West African countries, enabling students to progress to tertiary education and beyond. The council's certificates are recognized internationally, facilitating students' access to global opportunities.

However, in Ghana, the integrity of education is under threat due to the rising menace of examination malpractice. This issue affects the credibility and reliability of educational assessments, particularly in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

As Wilayat (2009) notes, the examination system has broken down, rendering it ineffective in evaluating student performance. This composition explores the meaning, causes, and effects of examination malpractice in Ghana, drawing on data from relevant sources such as WAEC and GES, and offers recommendations to mitigate this issue.

THE CONCEPT AND SCOPE OF EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

Examination malpractice is defined as any deliberate act of wrong doing, contrary to the rules of examinations designed to give a candidate an undue advantage. Examination malpractice also known as cheating is the illegal action that students take during their examinations to try to make good grades by cutting corners. Examination malpractice is an act or irregular manner of testing candidates which contravenes the rules and conventions guiding the conduct of examinations. Examination malpractice has done a lot of harm to students since many of them have neglected their books with the hope of performing the magic they are used to in every examination. Examination malpractice in Ghanaian educational system has been widely discussed and viewed as a major challenge not only to examination bodies but to school administrators, the entire education system, the government and the society at large.

Examination malpractice as defined by West African Examination Council (WAEC) (2003) is any irregular behaviour or act exhibited by candidates or anybody charged with the responsibility of conducting examination in or outside the examination hall, before, during or after such examination with the aim of taking undue advantage. Many of these irregularities or misconducts surround examination and it came to an alarming rate in the last three decades.

FORMS AND IMPLICATIONS OF MALPRACTICE IN EXAMINATION

Examination malpractice is a critical issue that undermines the integrity and credibility of academic assessments. Various forms of malpractice have been identified, each with its own unique characteristics and implications.

One form of malpractice is leakage, where the content of an examination is disclosed prior to taking the test. This can involve staff members of examination authorities, printers, proofreaders, and messengers. Leakage compromises the fairness and validity of the examination, giving some candidates an unfair advantage.

Impersonation is another form of malpractice, where an individual who is not registered for an examination takes the test on behalf of a registered candidate. This often involves collusion between the chief examiner and the examination supervisor, and can be motivated by monetary gain or personal relationships.

Smuggling of foreign materials into the examination hall is a common form of malpractice. This can include notes, textbooks, microchips, and answers, which are often hidden in creative ways such as in pants, shoes, or clothing. This form of malpractice allows candidates to access unauthorized information during the examination, compromising the assessment process.

Copying from another candidate's work, with or without permission, is another form of malpractice.

Collusion, which involves the unauthorized passing of information between candidates, is also a significant issue. This can be facilitated by inadequate spacing between desks and lax supervision.

Finally, markers' malpractice involves the deliberate alteration of marks to inflate or deflate a candidate's original score. This can be initiated by examination officials or candidates, and can have serious implications for the validity and reliability of examination results.

THE WEST AFRICAN EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL'S REPORT ON EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

Chief Examiner's report on the 2024 WASSCE revealed widespread examination malpractice, including candidates sneaking in unauthorized materials, especially mobile phones, and engaging in collusion. In response, WAEC has taken disciplinary actions, such as withholding or cancelling results for affected candidates. Educational stakeholders are now calling for tougher penalties, including revoking teaching licenses for educators who facilitate these malpractices.

According to WAEC's findings, 4,108 candidates had their subject results cancelled for bringing in foreign materials, while 483 candidates had their entire results cancelled for possessing mobile phones during the exam. Furthermore, 781 candidates had their subject results withheld, and 209 candidates had their entire results withheld due to suspected offenses. WAEC also withheld subject results for candidates from 319 schools due to alleged collusion.

These actions demonstrate WAEC's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its examinations and ensuring that certificates are awarded to deserving candidates. The council's efforts to combat examination malpractice are crucial in upholding the credibility of the education system.

CAUSES OF MALPRACTICE IN EXAMINATION

Examination malpractice has become a pervasive issue in Ghana's education system, threatening the validity and reliability of academic assessments. This complex problem is driven by a multitude of factors.

One of the primary causes of examination malpractice is inadequate student preparation. Insufficient study habits, poor academic competence, and a lack of motivation can lead students to seek shortcuts to pass exams. Furthermore, the "certificate syndrome" that prioritizes qualifications over genuine knowledge and skills encourages students to prioritize passing exams through any means necessary. This emphasis on certificates rather than skills and knowledge undermines the purpose of education and creates an environment where malpractice can thrive.

Corruption and bribery among examination officials also play a significant role in perpetuating examination malpractice. When officials accept bribes or leak exam papers, it creates an unfair advantage for some students and undermines the integrity of the system. Weak security measures, including poorly designed examination halls and insufficient invigilation, create opportunities for malpractice. Additionally, parental pressure and high expectations can drive students to cheat to meet those expectations.

Societal attitudes that tolerate or encourage cheating also contribute to the prevalence of examination malpractice. When cheating becomes normalized, it can lead to a culture of dishonesty and undermine the value of education. The devaluation of certificates due to dishonest means of obtaining them further encourages malpractice. Moreover, a lack of awareness about the consequences of examination malpractice and the importance of academic integrity can exacerbate the problem.

Other factors contributing to examination malpractice include poor remuneration of invigilators, which can incentivize them to compromise the examination process, and ineffective teaching methods and teacher quality, which can contribute to students' lack of preparedness and reliance on cheating.

The Devastating Consequences of Examination Malpractice on Students and Teachers

Examination malpractice is a serious issue that continues to plague educational systems in Ghana and across the world. It involves dishonest practices such as cheating during tests and assessments. While it may offer short-term benefits, the long-term consequences are deeply damaging. The effects are not only personal but also institutional, impacting students, their future opportunities, and the integrity of the entire academic system (Nwana, 2011).

One of the most immediate effects of examination malpractice is poor academic performance. Students who rely on dishonest means during exams often fail to develop the knowledge, skills, and understanding needed for real academic growth. As a result, their grasp of subject matter remains shallow, leading to poor performance in future academic or professional settings where competence is essential (Okorodudu, 2011). This lack of genuine learning can severely hinder their ability to succeed in higher education or in their chosen careers.

Additionally, damage to reputation is another serious consequence. When students are caught engaging in malpractice, it stains their image in the eyes of peers, teachers, and potential employers. Even those who are otherwise intelligent and capable may find their achievements questioned. The loss of trust can be difficult to repair and may limit their access to future academic or professional opportunities (Adeyemi, 2010).

Examination malpractice also fosters laziness among students. The dependence on dishonest shortcuts reduces the motivation to study and engage meaningfully with the learning process. Over time, this attitude can become a habit, creating individuals who expect to succeed without effort. Such a mindset may follow them into adulthood, leading to a lack of discipline and initiative in their professional and personal lives (Jegede, 2012).

The long-term consequences of examination malpractice go beyond academic results. Engaging in dishonest behaviour during school years can erode a student's sense of integrity and self-confidence. Once a student becomes comfortable with deceit, it may lead to a broader pattern of dishonest behaviour in other areas of life, such as work, relationships, and civic duties. This cycle of dishonesty can have far-reaching effects on character development and societal values (Okebukola, 2010).

Widespread examination malpractice has a devastating impact on the integrity of education itself. When cheating becomes common, the credibility of academic qualifications is undermined. Institutions may be viewed as unreliable, and the value of certificates and degrees may diminish. This general decline in educational standards affects not only students but also employers, governments, and society at large (Omoniyi, 2020).

Examination malpractice often leads to increased pressure and stress for teachers. They are frequently held accountable for students’ academic performance, and when malpractice is discovered, teachers may be accused of negligence or complicity. This creates a tense working environment where fear of blame overrides the joy of teaching (Obasi, 2014).

Moreover, cheating in exams discourages genuine teaching efforts. When students consistently resort to dishonest means to pass, teachers may feel that their hard work is wasted. This can lead to frustration, apathy, and reduced motivation to go the extra mile in lesson planning, mentoring, and instructional delivery. Over time, this may affect the quality of education they provide and diminish their sense of purpose (Adebayo, 2013).

Furthermore, when malpractice becomes widespread, it threatens the integrity of the education system, and teachers may struggle to uphold professional and ethical standards in a corrupted environment. They are forced to work within a system where merit is devalued and success is often associated with dishonesty. This can create ethical dilemmas and diminish their commitment to upholding the core values of education (Ajayi, 2013).

Lastly, examination malpractice can have severe consequences for teachers, including loss of credibility, increased pressure, and potential legal repercussions. When teachers are found to have participated in or enabled malpractice, they may face disciplinary action, including suspension or termination. This is a clear indication that education authorities are determined to root out examination malpractice and promote a culture of academic integrity (Nwana, 2011)

Recommendations for combating Examination Malpractice in Ghana

Examination malpractice remains one of the most persistent challenges in modern educational systems, undermining academic integrity and compromising the credibility of certifications. To effectively address this menace, stakeholders—ranging from students and teachers to school authorities and policymakers—must collaborate and adopt multidimensional strategies. The following are key recommendations for mitigating examination malpractice.

Strengthening Examination Security

The security of examination materials is paramount in maintaining the integrity of assessments. Technological interventions such as biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and secure examination software should be deployed to monitor candidates and prevent impersonation and other forms of cheating (Okorodudu, 2011). Equally important is the secure transportation and storage of question papers, which should involve tamper-proof packaging and tight supervision to reduce the risk of leaks. Furthermore, the randomization of examination questions—through either multiple versions of a paper or computer-based testing—can limit students’ ability to collude (Omoniyi, 2020).

Promoting Ethical Values and Integrity

Fostering a culture of honesty and integrity in schools is crucial. This can be achieved by integrating civic and moral education into the curriculum, with particular emphasis on the importance of ethical behavior and the consequences of malpractice (Adeyemi, 2010). Awareness campaigns such as seminars, debates, and school-wide sensitization programs also play a vital role in educating students about the long-term damage examination malpractice can cause to their academic and professional futures.

Improving the Teaching and Learning Environment

A strong foundation in teaching and learning is essential for student confidence and competence. Teachers should provide quality instruction, regular assessments, and constructive feedback to prepare students adequately (Obasi, 2014). Schools must also address psychological and academic pressures by managing workloads and offering a balanced academic environment. Furthermore, remedial programs for struggling students can help close learning gaps and reduce the temptation to cheat due to lack of preparedness.

Enforcing Strict Penalties

Deterrence remains a powerful tool in combating examination malpractice. Clear, enforceable disciplinary policies should be communicated to all stakeholders, and violations must be dealt with decisively. A zero-tolerance approach ensures fairness and reinforces the seriousness of the offense. According to Nwana (2011), institutions that enforce strict sanctions experience significantly fewer incidents of malpractice compared to those that adopt a lenient stance.

Training and Monitoring Examination Officials

Teachers and examination personnel play a crucial role in ensuring credible assessments. Regular training programs should be instituted to educate invigilators and supervisors on ethical guidelines and modern examination conduct (Adebayo, 2013). Additionally, independent observers or external monitors should be deployed to examination centers to enhance transparency and deter collusion or negligence.

Reducing Overemphasis on Examinations

An overly exam-centric academic culture can push students toward dishonest practices. Schools should adopt a more holistic approach to student evaluation by incorporating continuous assessment, class participation, project work, and oral presentations. This approach not only reduces pressure but also ensures a more accurate assessment of a student's true abilities (Jegede, 2012). The use of open-book and practical examinations can also promote critical thinking and reduce opportunities for cheating.

Encouraging Parental Involvement

Parental influence can significantly affect a student's approach to academics. Parents must be sensitized about the negative implications of encouraging or aiding malpractice. They should be involved in monitoring their children's academic progress and guiding them toward honest and responsible study habits (Okebukola, 2010).

Reviewing Policies and Laws

A solid legal framework is essential for dealing with malpractice at both institutional and national levels. Governments should enact and enforce specific laws that criminalize examination malpractice, thereby providing legal backing for institutional policies. Equally important is granting examination bodies the autonomy to operate without political interference to ensure impartiality and effectiveness (Ajayi, 2013).

Conclusion

Examination malpractice is not merely a student problem—it is a systemic issue that reflects institutional gaps and societal attitudes. A holistic, multi-stakeholder approach is needed to address it effectively. By improving examination security, instilling ethical values, reforming assessment methods, and enforcing robust policies, academic institutions can preserve the credibility of their qualifications and foster a culture of academic integrity.

