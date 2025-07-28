German Embassy credits Germany for shaping Daddy Lumba's musical legacy, pays tribute

The German Embassy in Accra has paid tribute to the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, mourning his death and honouring his profound impact on music and culture both in Ghana and abroad.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, the Embassy extended its condolences to Ghanaians and fans worldwide, describing the legendary highlife musician’s legacy as one that will stand the test of time.

“It was during his time in Germany in the late 1980s that he transitioned from gospel music into highlife. There, he met fellow Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong in 1989, and the two formed the famous Lumba Brothers, a group widely credited with popularising Borga Highlife — a genre that blends Ghanaian musical traditions with Western styles, particularly those emerging from the Ghanaian diaspora in Germany,” the statement said.

The Embassy underscored the instrumental role Germany played in Daddy Lumba’s career, noting that his years in Cologne, coupled with studio work in Düsseldorf and Monheim am Rhein, allowed him to forge creative partnerships with German producers that enriched his musical evolution.

It also cited the artist’s 1998 hit song “Homeless,” which featured German phrases, as a powerful example of the cross-cultural influences that defined his artistry.

“We honour his artistic excellence and celebrate the enduring cultural connections he helped build,” the Embassy noted.

Daddy Lumba passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60. His death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with tributes pouring in from across the globe to celebrate a man who helped define modern Ghanaian highlife and brought it to the world stage.