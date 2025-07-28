ModernGhana logo
PURC collects over GH¢880,000 for GWL, GH¢47,000 for customers in Central Region

  Mon, 28 Jul 2025
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in the Central Region has facilitated the payment of GH¢880,109 in compensation to Ghana Water Limited for the destruction of their property, largely by road contractors.

The amount was collected after the water supplier had filed two separate complaints to the Commission within the first half of the year.

Additionally, the Commission recouped some GH¢47,713 from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for customers who were wrongly billed.

Mr Francis Baidoo, the Regional Manager of PURC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained that the major challenge of billing had been overtaken by the quality of service with customers reporting on power outages, low voltage, phase-off, wrongful disconnection among others.

The Commission's 2025 half-year shared with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that in all PURC received 621 complaints and resolved 594 of them, representing 95.6 per cent.

Customers filed 514 complaints against the ECG and 100 against GWL with 541 of the cases associated with quality of service.

Other complaints the report captured were billing, metering, payments, unlawful disconnection, and damaged property.

The Commission reported that it visited various places including schools, communities, and religious institutions to educate about 9,592 citizens on the activities of PURC as well as the rights and responsibilities of customers.

He urged all aggrieved customers to promptly file complaints with their office in Cape Coast free of charge, assuring that nearly every complaint filed was resolved.

Mr Baidoo observed that some ECG poles and other critical installations suffered significant damage due to bush burning and theft, resulting in power outages.

“Many pipelines of GWL in the region have been destroyed by road contractors working on some major roads leading to no flow complaints,” he added.

He cautioned persons seeking to acquire electricity meters to do so directly from the offices of ECG and avoid going through third parties.

The Regional Manager announced that they were working to establish consumer service committee offices at places distant from the regional office to bring services closer to customers.

GNA

