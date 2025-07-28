ModernGhana logo
15 members of Saviour Church of Ghana killed in accident on Kumasi–Accra highway

  Mon, 28 Jul 2025
MON, 28 JUL 2025

Some 15 members of the Saviour Church of Ghana have been reported dead following a tragic accident on the Atwedie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra highway on Monday, July 28.

The incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., involved a collision between a vehicle carrying the church members and a fuel tanker coming from the opposite direction.

Preliminary reports suggest that the victims were returning to Obogu in the Asante Akyem South Municipality after attending their church's annual meeting in the Eastern Region.

Although further details are still emerging, Citi News has gathered that the impact of the head-on collision led to multiple fatalities on the spot.

Emergency services, including police and fire officers, are currently on site to manage the situation and transport the bodies to a nearby morgue.

