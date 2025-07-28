Refund monies collected from students for 2025 WASSCE practicals — GES directs heads

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all heads of senior high schools who charged students for the 2025 WASSCE practical examinations to immediately refund the monies.

In a letter issued by the Acting Deputy Director-General in charge of Management Services and dated July 28, Prof. Smile Dzisi, the GES said the government had already released full funding to cover the cost of the practicals, including materials and logistics.

However, the GES said, it had noticed with “concern that some Heads have engaged in the collection of monies from candidates, parents or guardians for these same practicals.”

The directive, which was copied to all regional directors of education, cautioned that failure to comply would be considered a serious breach of official instructions and could attract administrative sanctions.

“All heads involved are therefore directed to refund any monies collected from students or parents in respect of WASSCE practicals,” it said.

The GES further instructed that “the refund process must be properly documented, and official receipts must be issued to acknowledge repayment.”

Regional Directors have also been tasked to ensure compliance by relaying the directive to school heads through their respective Municipal, Metro, and District Directors of Education.

The Service said ensuring students are not made to pay for what government has already covered is crucial to easing financial pressure on families.

“Compliance with this directive will reduce the financial burden on students and parents and ensure that no learner is excluded from participation over lack of money,” the statement stressed.