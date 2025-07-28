Sky Train trial: Case management conference concluded — Attorney-General

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has announced that preliminary proceedings in the high-profile Republic v. Solomon Asamoah & Another—popularly known as the Sky Train case—have been completed, clearing the path for full trial.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series press briefing at the Presidency in Accra, Dr. Ayine explained that delays in the trial process were largely due to shifting legal representation and medical excuses.

“It is important to add that but for the change of solicitors and the multiple medical excuses of the second Accused Person, Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi, and, recently, of the lawyer for the first Accused Person, we would have called two of the 6 Witnesses by now,” he said.

Despite these setbacks, Dr. Ayine confirmed that the substantive trial is expected to commence before the legal vacation begins.

Turning to another major corruption case, Dr. Ayine provided an update on the trial of Republic v. Kwabena Adu-Boahene & 3 Others. He disclosed that proceedings are well underway, with the first of three prosecution witnesses already completing their testimony.

“But for the third Accused Person's sudden withdrawal in open court of her Lawyer's service, our first witness would have been discharged to give way to the Second Prosecution Witness to start testifying,” he noted.

He assured the public that efforts are being made to ensure continuity in the proceedings, adding, “We expect our second witness to start testifying before the beginning of the legal vacation on July 31, 2025.”

Both cases have drawn significant national interest due to the high-profile figures involved and the broader implications for government accountability and the fight against corruption.