Pastor faces court over 'dooms' prophecy about Shatta Wale

A pastor has appeared before the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly publishing a prophecy on TikTok about musician Shatta Wale’s assassination.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, also known as D.Y. Donkoh, was charged with the publication of false news.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Basit, granted bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

Domkor is to report to the police once every two weeks.

The case was adjourned to August 27, 2025, for Case Management Conference.

Defence counsel argued for bail, stating the accused was a family man with four children, a known resident, and founder of a church at Israel, Tabora in Accra.

Counsel said Donkor had cooperated with the Police, and would not interfere with investigations.

Chief Inspector Kwadwo Aboagye, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Charles Nii Armah Junior alias Shatta Wale, is a musician and businessman living in East Legon, Accra.

On July 21, 2025, the Armah's Public Relations Manager, Samuel Baah Atuobi, also known as Sammy Flex, reported to police that on July 20, the complainant and his team came across a TikTok video in which the Donkor claimed to have seen a vision of Shatta Wale being assassinated by three armed men.

According to the prosecution, the Armah has been traumatised and lives in fear since the video went viral.

Police attempted to contact Donkor, but he failed to respond.

On July 25, 2025, police received intelligence that some of the Armah's fans, angered by the video, were planning to storm Donkor's church at Tabora Alhaji.

Officers proceeded to the location and invited Donkor for questioning to prevent any disturbance.

“During investigations, accused indicated that he posted the video on his TikTok page regarding the assassination of the complainant to get his attention,” the prosecution stated.

