It is expected the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo - Markin will grill Dr. Grace Ayensu - Danquah due to the incident that occurred in parliament a few days before her vetting.

Fortunately the grilling of Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah uncover a genius who is going to assist the Minister of Health to accomplished his mandate. Mr Mintah Akandoh must be grateful to president John Mahama for giving him a worthy deputy.

Most often some men are intimidated by very assertive women therefore Mr Akandoh should not be intimidated by the pedigree and assertiveness of his deputy. He must encourage her to exhibit her talents to the maximum

Ghana is replete with this genius but most often the political class frustrate them whenever they came back to assist in the development of the country. It appears the political elites are not comfortable tolerating them because of their assertiveness. Most of them sojourn back to where ever they came from because they can not tolerate the hostile conducts from the political class.

The few that decides not go back to abroad and wanted to contribute to the progress of the country with their acquired knowledge and skills are subjected to as second rated Ghanaians and eventually their lights are dimmed or wasted away like a candle placed in the wind. The recent experience was Dr Thomas Mensah astute chemical engineer and inventor of international repute whose vision was to develop the bullet train infrastructure for Ghana.

Unfortunately the government that encouraged him to re locate to Ghana failed to tap into his expertise, rather abandon his vision of building a bullet train infrastructure and chose to sign an agreement with India an company to construct outmoded railway infrastructure from Tema to Mpakadan. Sadly Ghana lost a genius in a person of Dr Thomas Mensah who died with a vision of building a bullet train for his motherland.

Based on the negative attitude towards genius from the diaspora is the basis for most of them not motivated to come back home to assist in the development of the country, despite all attempts to convinced them to return home to their motherland.

Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah despite all of her contributions in developing the minds of our health professionals through teaching and also assisting in the performance of surgery, little did we heard of her volunteering services.

Some of us heard of her when she contested the 2020 parliamentary election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress as the parliamentary candidate for Essikado - Ketan constituency in the Western Region. It is alleged she won the election by beating a Colossus Mr Joe Ghartey to the chagrin of the ruling party and the election results was rigged in favour of the incumbent.

The grilling of Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah was intended to embarrass her, but God gave her a larger platform to educate Ghanaians of her singular contributions to health care development and Pro bono services she is rendering without funfair.

This bible verse is the concluding sentence of this writeup.

" As for you, what you intended against me for evil, God intended for good, in order to accomplish a day like this - to preserve the lives of many." Gen. 50:20

Mike kalley

Sociopolitical Analyst.