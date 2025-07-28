Kasena-Nankana: Nayagnia residents laud David Azupio for support, jobs creation

Residents of Nayagnia in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality have lauded the Managing Director of SOTEI Energy Limited, Mr. David Azupio, for commissioning a new fuel station along the Bolgatanga–Navrongo Highway, describing the gesture as a clear indication of his commitment to community development.

At the commissioning ceremony held on July 25, 2025, both young and old members of the community expressed excitement over the new branch, commending Mr. Azupio for remembering his roots and giving back to his hometown. Many praised his continuous support for youth empowerment and his role in making fuel more accessible and affordable.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Azupio explained that SOTEI Energy offers some of the most competitive prices in the country, aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers. “Currently, a litre of petrol at all 16 of our branches across Ghana is sold at ¢11.70,” he revealed.

He emphasized that SOTEI Energy operates with full regulatory compliance. “We are licensed by the National Petroleum Authority and have met all requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ghana Standards Authority,” he said. “This allows us the flexibility to offer fair and stable prices to our customers.”

Mr. Azupio highlighted that the newly commissioned branch in Nayagnia reflects the company’s broader mission of delivering quality fuel at affordable rates while maintaining strong ties with local communities. He encouraged residents to engage with the company and offer suggestions to help improve service delivery.

Touching on recent developments in the energy sector, Mr. Azupio welcomed the government's ¢1 levy on petroleum products, describing it as a necessary measure to help fix the country’s energy crisis. “I believe this step by the government is a good one. Every Ghanaian has a role to play in resolving national issues,” he stated.

He concluded by urging the youth of Nayagnia and the wider Upper East Region to embrace hard work, responsibility, and patriotism. “Let’s all commit to building a better future. The opportunities are here—we just have to make the most of them,” he said.