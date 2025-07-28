ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue uniBank case — Minority

Headlines We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue uniBank case — Minority
MON, 28 JUL 2025

The Minority caucus in Parliament has taken a swipe at the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, over his decision to enter a nolle prosequi in the Republic v Duffuor case.

The opposition lawmakers have called on the Attorney General to reverse the decision and proceed with the prosecution in the case involving the collapse of uniBank.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Monday, July 28, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, called on the committee to summon the Attorney General for questioning.

The lawyer and Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim Central further indicated that the Minority will test the law should Dr. Ayine refuse to continue the case.

“We call on the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee to summon the Attorney General to answer these questions publicly; the Legal Council and Bar Association to investigate potential breaches of legal ethics and professional conduct; and all patriotic Ghanaians to stand up against what appears to be the erosion of justice and the dangerous politicization of the prosecutorial process.

“May this press conference also serve as formal notice to the Attorney General that if his decision is not reversed within a reasonable time, the Minority will consider its options of proceeding to court to challenge the decision in its entirety,” said Anyimadu-Antwi.

Meanwhile, in a clarification, the Attorney General noted the accused persons have submitted landed properties valued at over GH¢824 million to uniBank as part of efforts to recover debts owed to the bank.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 28, Dr. Ayine revealed that GH¢500 million has so far been recovered out of the GH¢1.2 billion being pursued from direct beneficiaries.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue uniBank case — Minority We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue u...

1 hour ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana has made progress on the fiscal front — BoG Governor

1 hour ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Six straight inflation decline reflects disciplined monetary and fiscal policy —...

3 hours ago

Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes

3 hours ago

Politicization of Bawku conflict scary, makes the situation worse — Ama Pratt blasts NPP communicator Politicization of Bawku conflict scary, makes the situation worse — Ama Pratt bl...

3 hours ago

Tema port to be dredged to accommodate larger vessels — Director General Tema port to be dredged to accommodate larger vessels — Director General

3 hours ago

Celebrated satirist and media icon, Kweku Sintim-Misa—widely known as KSM Ato Essien's plea bargain was driven by fear, not quilt - KSM reveals

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Gov't will abolish Ghana School of Law system — Attorney General

4 hours ago

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Mahama and NDC have contributed to renewed Bawku crisis — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh

5 hours ago

Repackaging Akufo-Addos road projects as new without credit not only dishonest but also unproductive — Minority slams govt Repackaging Akufo-Addo's road projects as new without credit not only dishonest ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line