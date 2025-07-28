We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue uniBank case — Minority

The Minority caucus in Parliament has taken a swipe at the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, over his decision to enter a nolle prosequi in the Republic v Duffuor case.

The opposition lawmakers have called on the Attorney General to reverse the decision and proceed with the prosecution in the case involving the collapse of uniBank.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Monday, July 28, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, called on the committee to summon the Attorney General for questioning.

The lawyer and Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim Central further indicated that the Minority will test the law should Dr. Ayine refuse to continue the case.

“We call on the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee to summon the Attorney General to answer these questions publicly; the Legal Council and Bar Association to investigate potential breaches of legal ethics and professional conduct; and all patriotic Ghanaians to stand up against what appears to be the erosion of justice and the dangerous politicization of the prosecutorial process.

“May this press conference also serve as formal notice to the Attorney General that if his decision is not reversed within a reasonable time, the Minority will consider its options of proceeding to court to challenge the decision in its entirety,” said Anyimadu-Antwi.

Meanwhile, in a clarification, the Attorney General noted the accused persons have submitted landed properties valued at over GH¢824 million to uniBank as part of efforts to recover debts owed to the bank.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 28, Dr. Ayine revealed that GH¢500 million has so far been recovered out of the GH¢1.2 billion being pursued from direct beneficiaries.