We’ll abolish Ghana School of Law system, expand access to legal education — Dr. Ayine

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, says the current Ghana School of Law system will soon be scrapped to allow broader access to legal education.

He said the existing system has left thousands of LLB holders stranded and unable to proceed to the Ghana School of Law for professional legal training and subsequent call to the Bar.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 28, Dr. Ayine disclosed that a draft bill to back the reform has been completed and will be presented to Cabinet next month.

“We are going to reform legal education in such a way that access will be expanded. Currently, we have thousands of LLB holders who cannot become lawyers because they cannot enter the Ghana School of Law. The bill I have drafted will be submitted to Cabinet next month,” he said.

Dr. Ayine explained that the planned reforms will abolish the current Ghana School of Law system.

Under the new arrangement, students will complete a three-year LLB programme, followed by either a clinical legal programme or a bar practice course in their respective universities.

“After obtaining the LLB, you now do what we call either a clinical legal programme or the bar practice course in the university where you got your degree, for another academic year. Then you write what we term the National Bar Exam,” he added.

He noted that everyone who completes the bar practice course will be eligible to write the National Bar Exam, similar to the model used by professional accounting bodies.

“It will be like what the accountants do. Once you qualify to write the examination, the Chartered Institute of Accountants administers the exam, and anyone who passes becomes a chartered accountant. That’s what is going to happen to expand legal education in the country,” he stressed.