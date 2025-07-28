Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes

A total of 846 final-year students from Nkwanta SHS, Community SHS, and Kyabobo Girls’ SHS are set to return to school by August 1, after weeks of closure caused by ethnic clashes in the Nkwanta area.

The return of the students comes after security agencies assured school authorities and the community that adequate measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety of learners and staff.

Mr. Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, Headmaster of Nkwanta SHS, confirmed that some students had already reported to campus as of Friday, July 25. He noted that the school is committed to ensuring a safe and stable environment and expects all students to return as scheduled.

According to Mr. Bagmae, the Ghana Police Service has increased its presence around school premises and along key travel routes, with regular patrols instituted to prevent any potential threats. Additionally, school management has been directed to enforce safety protocols, including the implementation of emergency response plans.

Traditional leaders from the Adele, Challa, and Akyode communities have welcomed the students’ return, reaffirming the importance of education as a foundation for community development. They called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to protect the integrity of academic activities and restore normalcy.

All final-year students from the three schools, including day students, will report to Nkwanta SHS to prepare for the upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Parents and guardians have been urged to remain supportive and vigilant, while close collaboration between schools, local authorities, and the wider community is expected to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment.

